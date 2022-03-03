Ethical Label Market to grow by USD 372.7 billion| North America to have the Highest Market Growth | Technavio

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The ethical label market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovations in design, technology, and applications to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

Blue Diamond Growers

Abbots Butcher Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Danone SA

Earths Own Food Co. Inc.

Ferrero International SA

Garden of Life LLC

Kellogg Co.

Kerry Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

Marks and Spencer Plc

Mars Inc.

Nestle SA

Nuzest Life Pty. Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Starbucks Coffee Co.

The American Halal Co. Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Hershey Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Unilever PLC

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in ethical label market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major markets in the region. The significant increase in government funding to the food and beverage industry will drive the ethical label market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The ethical label market share growth by the food segment will be significant during the forecast period. The significant increase in government funding to the food and beverage industry will drive the growth of the market in focus through this segment.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Concerns over and awareness of consuming appropriate food will drive the global ethical label market growth. By 2025, Millennial and Generation Z consumers are estimated to account for almost half of all the demand for ethical labels. Changing consumption patterns and lifestyle choices are driving the expansion of the ethical label market. Other factors such as the growth of plant-based drinks, such as packaged coconut water, non-dairy beverages, and the emergence of low-calorie alternatives to traditional beverages will support the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Challenges with regard to changing food regulations will hinder the global ethical label market growth. For instance, complying with new regulations such as (EC) 178/2002 is challenging. The size and scale of operations of food manufacturers is another factor that affects the implementation of food safety regulations. Large-scale food manufacturers consider the systems and services related to ethical labels a worthwhile investment, while smaller food manufacturers perceive them as a costly burden. Frequent changes in food legislation can also increase manufacturers' operational costs.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the ethical label market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ethical label market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ethical label market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ethical label market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ethical label market vendors

Related Reports:

Ready To Eat Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fox Nuts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ethical Label Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 372.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.18 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Blue Diamond Growers, Abbots Butcher Inc., Cargill Inc., Danone SA, Earths Own Food Co. Inc., Ferrero International SA, Garden of Life LLC, Kellogg Co., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Marks and Spencer Plc, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Nuzest Life Pty. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Starbucks Coffee Co., The American Halal Co. Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Blue Diamond Growers

Exhibit 89: Blue Diamond Growers - Overview



Exhibit 90: Blue Diamond Growers - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Blue Diamond Growers - Key offerings

10.4 Danone SA

Exhibit 92: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 93: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Danone SA - Segment focus

10.5 Ferrero International SA

Exhibit 96: Ferrero International SA - Overview



Exhibit 97: Ferrero International SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Ferrero International SA - Key offerings

10.6 Garden of Life LLC

Exhibit 99: Garden of Life LLC - Overview



Exhibit 100: Garden of Life LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Garden of Life LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Mars Inc.

Exhibit 102: Mars Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Mars Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Mars Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Nestle SA

Exhibit 105: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 106: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 108: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.9 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 110: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 The Hershey Co.

Exhibit 114: The Hershey Co. - Overview



Exhibit 115: The Hershey Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: The Hershey Co. - Key news



Exhibit 117: The Hershey Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: The Hershey Co. - Segment focus

10.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 119: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 120: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 123: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 124: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 126: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio