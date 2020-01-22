Ethical Labels, World Market Report 2020-2025 - Rising Demand for Kosher & Halal Products, Online Retailing & CSR Activities to Aid Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethical Labels Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ethical Labels Market is Likely to Grow at a CAGR of Over 7% During the Period 2019-2025.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the global ethical labels market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2020-2025

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the ethical labels market

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market

A high degree of awareness and concerns regarding the right food consumption is driving F&B companies toward transparency and adopting ethical labels food products. A growing interest in ethical sourcing, fair trade practices, and sustainability among consumer groups influences the global ethical labels market. Consumers are increasingly showing a high interest in knowing the impact of individual consumption food products on the environment. About 50% of the ethical labels demand is expected to be driven by millennial and Generation Z consumers by 2025.



The advocacy of high moral standards for manufacturing and consumption is increasingly influencing companies to opt for ethical labels, which promote environmental sustainability, social justice, animal well-being, equality, and adherence to a better workplace and worker qualities, thereby boosting the market. APAC was the leading market for ethical-certified products in 2019. The region is expected to add the highest incremental revenue of over $170 billion during the forecast period. Halal ethical-certified products accounted for the largest segment in 2019; however, organic and kosher segments are expected to grow at the fastest CAGRs during the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the ethical labels market during the forecast period:

Increased Consumer Conscious toward Health and Ethical Values

Reduction in Meat Consumption for Environmental Sustainability

High Demand for Vegan Meat Products

Growth due to Online Retailing and CSR Activities



Ethical Labels Market: Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by label types, product types, distribution channels, and geography.

Packaged halal food products have gained traction due to the widespread Muslim population across the world. As the halal-certified products comply with requisite permissible ingredients, these food and beverage products are finding an astonishing adoption in non-Muslim consumer groups, thereby underpinning the growth. APAC is the largest halal food market, owing to the presence of 62% of the global Muslim population.



Organic foods and beverages have witnessed tremendous growth in the global food market. The global organic labels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019-2025. North America and Europe remain the most lucrative markets as the degree of awareness and acceptance among consumers are higher than in other regions.



A sizeable population, especially millennials, has been influential in increasing the awareness toward clean and healthy certified products. This trend is growing in the baby boomer population as well. There is a gradual shift among consumers toward healthier eating habits. Although dairy products are favored in terms of price and flavor, the changing consumption habits and lifestyle choices are driving the growth of the ethical food label segment. Hence, the increasing perception of the vegan label, kosher, and animal welfare labeled foods as healthier than standard animal-based is a major factor that is accelerating the growth of the segment.



With the growing concern over the consumption of alcoholic, carbonated, and sugar-based beverages, the focus has shifted toward non-alcoholic, plant-based alternative beverages among health-conscious consumers world over. The emergence of plant-based beverages such as packaged coconut water and non-dairy milk beverages is another major driver for the vegan label market. Further, the adoption of low-calorie variants in conventional beverages such as carbonated soft drinks is also influencing the demand for clean labels. Conventional beverages such as coffee, tea, cocoa-based, and packaged water are witnessing high adoption. Halal ethical-certified products have found their way on packaged water, thereby gaining traction among consumers.



In terms of distribution, the global ethical labels market is dominated by physical retail stores. The sale from supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for a share of 43% in 2019. Retail stores have remained a preferred choice among consumers as these stores serve as a one-stop destination for several related food and beverage products. The retail channel distribution is expected to lead the distribution in the coming years as the brand-label-trust factor is higher in physical stores. However, the growing penetration of the internet has led to an increased awareness of foods and beverages with ethical labels. Moreover, the high-speed internet would majorly benefit commercial buyers since they would have plenty of options to choose from.



The global ethical labels market is majorly driven by the acceptance of certain types of foods and beverages and the shift in consumers' consumption habits. The contribution of Muslim and Jewish consumers can be attributed to the rise of halal and kosher ethical-certified products; however, it is from flexitarian consumers choosing these labels with a notion of being healthy and not religious. Interestingly, India has been one of the highest vegetarian populations; however, the scope for vegan labels is low as dairy-based products play a vital role in Indian cuisines.



North America is one of the established regions for ethical labels due to the growth of the food and beverage industry. In countries such as the UK, Germany, and France, the rise in animal welfare awareness and the increased demand for organic and sustainable labels are expected to drive the Europe market. Brazil and Mexico are fueling growth in the Latin America region. There is increased adoption of organic, clean, and sustainable labels in the region. However, political strife and subsequent economic dwindling are likely to affect the growth in the region. The market in MEA is growing at a moderate rate.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global ethical labels market is fragmented in nature as the vendors are competing based on product quality, clean free tags, and competitive pricing. Thus, consumer choices and preferences differ across regions and keep changing over time. Due to the highly competitive and volatile environment, future growth mainly depends on the ability to expect, measure, and adopt to the constantly changing trends and successfully introducing new or improved products in a timely manner among strategic consumer regions.

The switching cost is becoming moderate due to reducing price differentiation of high-end and low-end products due to the emergence of several vendors in certain segments such as halal, organic, and clean certifications. Several players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the APAC region.



