Ethically Made: Organic Valley's Transparent Approach to Food and Farming

LA FARGE, Wis., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Valley shares its impact on the food system through over 30 years of leadership focused on building a better tomorrow for people, animals, and the earth in its newly released 2021 Impact Report.

The comprehensive 31-page report represents Organic Valley's commitment to cataloging and reporting its business's impact.

Highlights:

Care for People

Stable, sustainable pay price for farmers

$15 minimum wage for employees

minimum wage for employees 45% of women in leadership compared to 30% in most businesses

Care for Animals

50% more grazing time than organic requirements

5,000 farm visits per year by animal care staff

Average dairy herd size is 3.5 times smaller than the national average

Care for Earth

100% renewable electricity at owned facilities

440 million pounds of toxic chemicals kept off the land since 1988

Promotes regenerative organic farming and implemented a five-year Climate Action Plan

"We work together to produce healthy food that will nourish people across the country while providing economic stability for family farmers and rural communities," said Bob Kirchoff, CEO of Organic Valley. "We build healthy soil, protect the environment, and care for animals. It is our part to play in nurturing the world around us."

In the report, the organic, farmer-owned cooperative also features its sustainability efforts that include 100% renewable electricity at its owned facilities and climate-smart farming programs focused on regenerative farming systems and improving soil life.

Kicking off the new year with inspiration for customers, consumers, and employees, Organic Valley published the report, which is available for anyone to view or download at https://ov.coop/impact .

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is America's largest cooperative of organic farmers and one of the nation's leading organic brands. Founded in 1988, the cooperative represents nearly 1,800 farmers in 34 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and achieved $1.1 billion in 2019 sales. Focused on its founding mission of saving family farms through organic farming, Organic Valley produces a wide range of organic dairy, egg and produce products. As a leader in pasture-based, regenerative organic farming, Organic Valley works with nature, not against it. For more information visit www.organicvalley.coop. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

