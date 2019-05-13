Ethically Sourced and Environmentally Friendly 'Crunch Instinct' Vegan Snack Food Introduced to the US Market: Turnip, Pumpkin, Carrot and Beetroot Chips

LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Trade Inc. ( http://liberty-tex.com/ ) recently announced the launch of its newest line of vegan snacks: Crunch Instinct. Sourcing ingredients from ecologically rich and clean lands with a low environmental impact, Crunch Instinct works to promote soil health, minimize overall water use and lower total pollution levels on its vegetable farms. Crunch instinct strives to meet society's present snack-food needs without adding to climate change or compromising sustainable agricultural for future generations.

Environmentally Stable and Ecologically Clean Foods

Many products talk about sustainability and eco-friendly practices via commercials and packaging, but consumers often find it hard to define exactly what is meant by these advertising tags. Sustainability is a complex and nuanced issue that derives much of its meaning from context, though it was defined by the UN's Brundtland Report as "development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs."

With climate change looming, increasing fresh-water-reserve concerns, routine global famine, and a growing human population now over seven billion, sustainable agriculture is more important than ever. By some estimates, food production contributes approximately 30 percent of all global greenhouse emissions while occupying 40 percent of global land and utilizing 70 percent of all freshwater. Unsustainable food-sourcing practices are now widely considered a serious threat to ecological harmony and human civilization.

Consumers can no longer afford to ignore how and where their food is grown, or what additives those foods might contain.

Crunch Instinct chips contain no artificial fragrances, preservatives or taste intensifiers. And all four varieties are made from organic vegetables grown in the South Caucasus specifically for Crunch Instinct. This area is distinctly noted for having no ecological deficit, according to the Global Footprint Network.

Crunch Instinct: Ecologically Stable Superfoods

Nutritionally dense and thus great choices for healthy eating, superfoods contain large sources of fiber, nutrients, good fats, antioxidants. Additionally, the phytochemicals found in brightly colored vegetables (like beets) have numerous additional benefits. And beets are one of the few vegetable sources of betalains — a powerful, cancer-fighting antioxidant.

Using nothing but high-quality vegetables and fruits grown in private fields, Crunch Instinct is one of the purest and cleanest vegan snacks on the market. Available in four different gluten and palm-oil free varieties — carrots, beets, turnips, and pumpkin.

"Unique packaging, clean, all-natural ingredients and an ecological certificate for people who care about the environment. We shall see how it performs on our shelves!" said Jim Linowski from Twin Grocers.

Crunch Instinct is the latest in a line of health food products planned for the US market from Liberty Trade. Other future foods currently in production include supplements, vegan mayonnaise, organic sunflower oil and biological teas.

About Liberty Trade Inc.

A grocery management company and health food distributor, Liberty Trade produces natural snacks and groceries for chain stores, trade fairs, indie and general markets. A promoter of ethical business practices, Liberty Trade introduces food products from Earth's cleanest locations in a bid to shake-up the Big Grocery market. With procurement brokers who scour the world to find the best, natural products. Learn more about Liberty Trade products at: www.Liberty-Tex.com .

Media Contact:

Nikita Kellerman, CEO

+1 201.244.3436

211713@email4pr.com

SOURCE Liberty Trade Inc

