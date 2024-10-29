Ethiciti Unveils Online Compliance Revolution: Shaping the Future of Harassment Prevention, Code of Conduct, and Critical Risk Areas

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethiciti, a brand-new company in the compliance training landscape, announces the launch of its AI-powered training that is revolutionizing the ethics and compliance training industry. This innovative training transforms compliance from a mere formality into an essential driver of organizational culture and performance, addressing critical risk areas such as harassment prevention, code of conduct, and other pressing compliance challenges.

As traditional training methods often fail to capture attention or inspire real change, Ethiciti is stepping up to revolutionize the experience. Their new, AI-driven training empowers employees with interactive, video-based courses that resonate and stick.

"Our goal is to make compliance training not just a checkbox but a vital part of building a positive workplace," said Elizabeth Tomaszewicz, Founder and CEO of Ethiciti. "The leadership team has deep expertise in the compliance training industry. We offer over 500 brand-new modern courses and are here to help organizations foster an environment of compliance and respect."

Ethiciti's training includes:

Over 500 newly developed, relevant courses available in more than 100 languages, covering topics from workplace harassment to global compliance mandates. Highly Customizable Experience: Tailored training courses designed to meet each organization's unique compliance challenges, ensuring relevant and impactful learning experiences.

Tailored training courses designed to meet each organization's unique compliance challenges, ensuring relevant and impactful learning experiences. AI-Powered Analytics: Leveraging xAPI technology to deliver personalized training experiences and insightful analytics for adaptive learning that enhances engagement and retention.

Leveraging xAPI technology to deliver personalized training experiences and insightful analytics for adaptive learning that enhances engagement and retention. Dynamic and Engaging Design: Courses feature captivating video content, motion graphics, avatars, and interactive elements that make the learning process enjoyable and effective.

Courses feature captivating video content, motion graphics, avatars, and interactive elements that make the learning process enjoyable and effective. World-Class Customer Support: A dedicated team ready to assist organizations, ensuring a seamless training experience and ongoing success.

"This launch opens new doors for companies striving to create a compliant and culturally aware workforce," Tomaszewicz continued. "Our experienced team is ready to partner with organizations committed to making a real impact in their workplaces."

Ethiciti's revolutionary solution is now available for organizations ready to enhance their compliance training approach. To learn more or to schedule a demo, please visit ethiciti.com and watch an introductory video detailing their proven approach to boosting retention and achieving outstanding outcomes.

About Ethiciti

Ethiciti is an innovative online training company specializing in ethics and compliance, transforming the landscape of compliance education. We leverage AI and modern technologies to deliver over 500 online courses across essential areas, including Ethics and Compliance, Employment Law, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), and Cybersecurity. Our courses are designed with input from legal subject matter experts to ensure accuracy and relevance, featuring an interactive interface based on neuroscience research to enhance information retention and skill development making training both engaging and directly applicable to the workplace. By working with Ethiciti, organizations can improve workplace culture, mitigate risks, and meet regulatory standards, ultimately supporting their long-term success and employee growth.

