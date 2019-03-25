Ethicon Launches Global Registry To Collect Real-World Data On Liver Lesions Ablated With The NEUWAVE Microwave Ablation System

The multicenter, observational registry will follow approximately 1,500 patients worldwide for a total of five years from the date of their first liver ablation procedure with the NEUWAVE System, a minimally invasive microwave ablation technology that uses heat transmitted through image-guided needle-like probes to destroy soft tissue lesions.

Real-world data will be collected from up to 30 centers throughout the world on the technical aspects of the procedure including ablation time under varying liver tissue and lesion conditions. Efficacy and other outcome data will also be documented and assessed at various time points over the course of the study.

"The goal of the registry is to systematically and comprehensively develop ablation parameter guidance for the microwave ablation of liver lesions with the NEUWAVE System," said Dr. Paul Laeseke^, Interventional Radiologist, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, who consulted on the design of the registry. "Microwave ablation is an important treatment option that is increasingly being utilized throughout the world, and this data may provide new insights into factors that are critical for successful outcomes across a range of patients, clinical settings and health care providers. The registry will be an important contribution to our understanding of microwave ablation and support its further adoption."

The registry will also include data from consenting patients enrolled in other Ethicon-sponsored studies on microwave liver ablation with the NEUWAVE System in Korea and China and a multicenter study that is evaluating the device using NEUWAVE's Ablation Confirmation Software, which helps physicians identify ablation targets, assess appropriate probe placement and confirm the technical success of each procedure.

"Microwave is the fastest growing ablation modality1 and as this treatment grows, Ethicon is committed to working with clinicians throughout the world to generate robust clinical evidence for the innovative NEUWAVE Microwave Ablation System. This will help inform treatment decisions and improvements in procedural efficiency and patient outcomes," said Piet Hinoul, Global Head Medical & Clinical Franchise Lead for Ethicon.

The NEUWAVE System, the microwave ablation market leader in the United States,2 is a minimally invasive system that enables physicians to effectively tailor ablations for lesions of varying shapes and sizes with consistency and control.3,4 Studies have shown microwave ablation has strong efficacy and a favorable complication profile. Most patients leave the hospital the same day with only a bandage at the probe insertion site.5

* The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies comprise the surgery, orthopedics, vision and interventional solutions businesses within Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment.

** Ethicon represents the products and services of Ethicon, Inc., Ethicon Endo-Surgery, LLC and certain of their affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

^ Dr. Paul Laeseke is a consultant for Ethicon

