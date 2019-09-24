Ethicon Launches Industry's First Powered Circular Stapler For Colorectal, Gastric And Thoracic Surgery

The new ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Stapler combines two innovative Ethicon technologies -- 3D Stapling Technology that evenly distributes compression2 and Gripping Surface Technology (GST), which provides gentler handling to reduce compressive forces on tissues.3 Together these technologies significantly reduce leaks at the staple line without compromising perfusion,4 which includes the passage of fluid through the blood stream or lymphatic system.

Anastomosis is a procedure where surgeons reconnect healthy tissue after a diseased area is removed. For example, in colorectal surgery, when part of an intestine is taken out during surgery, the remaining two ends are surgically reattached with sutures or staples. If not attached securely, an anastomotic leak can occur, which can lead to increased length of hospital stay, increased healthcare costs, and/or death.5,6

"The ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Stapler gives me the confidence that I can create a secure and more reproducible anastomosis," said Ron Landmann, MD, FASCRS, Section Chief of Colon and Rectal Surgery at Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center, Jacksonville, Florida.*** "The new 3D technology and Gripping Surface Technology allows for the creation of air-tight and fluid-tight anastomoses that can help reduce the risk of complications from leaks which can have a significant impact on patient outcomes."

The ECHELON CIRCULAR's one-finger push button firing reduces force to fire by 97 percent7 and delivers 37 percent less movement at the distal tip for increased stability.8 By significantly reducing force to fire7 and increasing stability8, the advanced stapling device standardizes performance and helps minimize variation in usage, which may lead to improved outcomes.

"Ethicon looks at the entire surgical experience for opportunities to enhance patient outcomes, increase patient satisfaction and reduce cost to healthcare systems. We then bring together our latest science, technology, and evidence to create surgical solutions like the ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Stapler," said Tom O'Brien, Worldwide President Endomechanical, Ethicon, Inc. "We are relentless in our pursuit of surgical solutions to the most complex and challenging surgical problems and focus on delivering those solutions that deliver the best outcomes in real world clinical settings."

To learn more about the ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Stapler visit: https://www.jnjmedicaldevices.com/en-US/product/echelon-circular-powered-stapler

About Ethicon

Ethicon, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, has made significant contributions to surgery for more than 100 years from creating the first sutures, to revolutionizing surgery with minimally invasive procedures. Our continuing dedication to Shape the Future of Surgery is built on our commitment to help address the world's most pressing health care issues and improve and save more lives. Through Ethicon's surgical technologies and solutions including sutures, staplers, energy devices, trocars and hemostats and our commitment to treat serious medical conditions like obesity worldwide, we deliver innovation to make a life-changing impact. For more information, visit www.ethicon.com.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Stapler. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Ethicon, Inc., any of the other Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; challenges to patents; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties and delays; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2018, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Neither Ethicon, Inc. the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies] nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

* The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies comprise the surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions businesses within Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment.

** Ethicon represents the products and services of Ethicon, Inc., Ethicon Endo-Surgery, LLC and certain of their affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

*** Dr. Landmann is a paid consultant for Ethicon.

1 Benchtop testing in porcine tissue ≤30mmHg (26mmHg average pressure experienced during intra-operative leak test), comparing Ethicon CDH29P to Medtronic EEA2835 (p<0.001).

2 Staple line analysis in benchtop testing, comparing Ethicon CDH25P to Medtronic EEA2535.

3 Benchtop testing on porcine colon, comparing Ethicon CDH29P to Medtronic EEA2835, p<0.001.

4 Benchtop testing in porcine tissue ≤30mmHg (26mmHg average pressure experienced during intra-operative leak test), comparing Ethicon CDH29P to Medtronic EEA2835 (p<0.001) and preclinical perfusion model, in which perfusion was not significantly different between devices.

5 Koianka T, Kevin M, Martin W, et al. Identifying Important Predictors for Anastomotic Leak After Colon and Rectal Resection. Annals of Surgery. 2013; 257: 108.

6 Schiff A, Brady BL, Ghosh SK, et al. Estimated Rate of Post-Operative Anastomotic Leak Following Colorectal Resection Surgery: A Systematic Review. Journal of Surgery and Surgical Research. 2016;2(1): 060-067.

7 Benchtop testing, comparing Ethicon CDH29P to Medtronic EEA2835, p=0.001

8 Users firing a porcine model, comparing Ethicon CDH29P to Medtronic EEA2835, p=0.003

SOURCE Ethicon, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ethicon.com

