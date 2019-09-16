Ethics Counselor Emmanuel Tchividjian Launches "The Markus Gabriel Group" Ethics Consulting Practice

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior public relations ethics counselor Emmanuel Tchividjian has launched The Markus Gabriel Group , an international ethics consulting practice.

The Markus Gabriel Group will provide its services primarily to U.S.-based PR and ad agencies, corporations, non-profits and NGOs seeking ethics support on an ongoing or crisis basis. Those services include:

Developing risk assessment analyses;

Drafting ethics guidelines or code;

Creating policies & criteria for accepting new assignments and clients;

Providing counsel to management and staff, in absolute confidentiality, in resolving ethical issues;

Assisting management in responding to internal and external crisis issues; and

Assisting HR in hiring decisions.

Tchividjian (pronounced CHI-vid-gi-ann) served as senior vice president and chief ethics officer at Ruder Finn. He worked at the firm for 20 years, from 1997 through 2017. Among his varied roles, he conducted inquiries into potential clients, ensuring that the company did not represent competing clients or those whose activities where contrary to the company's values. He provided ethics training to the staff and served as ethics counsel to Ruder Finn's clients – particularly during crisis situations – and he published content on ethics matters in the form of blogs and speaking engagements.

In a career that has spanned public relations, international business development and finance, Tchividjian's prior jobs include serving as a consultant to the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs for its Switzerland-Second World War task force; director of programs and member services for the New England-Israel Chamber of Commerce; and president of Keshet International, a consultancy offering support and introductions to European SMEs interested in penetrating the U.S. market.

"I'm passionate about ethics and being supportive to organizations and individuals seeking solid and steady support in these turbulent times," said Emmanuel Tchividjian, principal, The Markus Gabriel Group. "I am very pleased to provide ethics support – especially to organizations lacking the resources to staff the function in-house – given my vantage point of working with organizations of all types and sizes over the years."

Tchividjian was accredited in ethics by the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics in 2006. He is a past president and continues to serve as ethics officer for the New York chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. Other board memberships are with BEPS (Board of Ethics and Professional Standards, PRSA National: ex-officio); G.R.A.C.E. (Godly Response in Abuse in the Christian Environment); and International Center for Conciliation. He is also a member of The Ethics and Compliance Initiative.

He is a respected speaker on ethics issues, public relations and crisis communications at universities including Columbia University, NYU and Penn State and is a frequent presenter and panelist at international conferences. Tchividjian has also been a guest on numerous TV and cable programs including CNN/FN, NY1, WGBH and New England Cable News.

His publication credentials include co-authoring a chapter in the Ethics and Compliance Handbook, published by the ECOA, and authoring an article in Compliance: First Priority of Corporate Responsibilities published by China Economic Publishing House.

For more information on The Markus Gabriel Group, or to discuss potential engagements, contact Emmanuel Tchividjian via email at: markusgabrielgroup@gmail.com ; or by calling 646-209-0711.

SOURCE The Markus Gabriel Group

