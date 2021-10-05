Ethics Force Storytelling onto Center Stage

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past 18 months, more than 400 CEOs have been fired because of ethical violations, according to Dambisa Moyo, an economist and veteran board director.

One of the implications of this huge number is that boards today have to focus not just on the numbers, but on the character of the leaders behind the PowerPoint.

Another one of the implications is that storytelling is definitely taking center stage at board meetings, says Anett Grant, CEO of Executive Speaking, a global speaking coaching company founded in 1979.

"When you tell a story, you're opening a window," Grant says, "offering your board member a peek at your values, your integrity, an opportunity to show who you are as a real person and build trust in your leadership integrity."

But leaders can't tell just any stories, like the one you heard from your uncle.

The key to building trust with your board is to tell the right story at the right moment with the right delivery. "You have to implement these three 'rights' or you'll get it so, so wrong," says Grant.

The first right is you have is choosing the right story. You can't pick up a book. You have to go into your own experience. You have to choose to tell a story about an experience that made an impact on you. Moments you still remember years later. You have an emotional connection with these stories. When you tell your stories, you will naturally see the experience in your mind's eye. You will naturally remember the feelings. You will naturally communicate authenticity. Authenticity is the foundation of trust.

The second right you have to consider is the right moment. You have to tell the story early, not right away, but early. First impressions count, and studies show that in seven seconds a person can make 11 opinions about the person they are interacting with. Just one will be based on what is being said, while four will be on how you say it and the remainder on body language.

So your board member gets an instant gut feel of your character. You have to act quickly to establish your character to give the board not just a gut feeling on first impression, but a deeper understanding of who you are—the leader behind the numbers.

The third right, says Grant, is your delivery. You have to keep your stories short and clear—40 to 90 seconds max. You have to strip your story down to the essence, and remember to show what happened, not give the summary overview.

"So many presenters spend all their time setting the stage, not telling what happened," says Grant.

Anett Grant has coached leaders from 61 of the Fortune 100 companies, from entrepreneurs to Fortune 50 CEOs globally.

