Ethio Telecom selects HyperSense for 5G Business Assurance

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subex, a pioneer in Digital Trust, announced a partnership with Ethio Telecom, the leading telecom operator in Ethiopia, to provide its Business Assurance solution on its Enterprise AI platform, HyperSense. Through this engagement, Ethio telecom will expand its Revenue Assurance practice into Business Assurance using the solution's easy-to-use control building framework and enhance decision making through the platform's ability to operationalize AI at scale.

Ethio Telecom is Ethiopia's leading integrated telecommunications solutions provider with more than 50 million subscribers. As the telecom operator looks to cement its leadership position in the market and enhance its competitive advantage, Ethio Telecom is undergoing network infrastructure and system enhancements to pilot 5G networks in the coming year. Subex's 5G-ready Business Assurance offering will enable Ethio Telecom to be on the cutting edge of risk management automation.

As part of its vision to be a 5G digital services provider in Ethiopia, Ethio Telecom wanted to enhance their Revenue Assurance solution to align with their digital transformation project. The operator also wanted a solution to ensure agility scalability to meet expansion requirements as they introduce new services built on 5G. In a fast-changing environment, Ethio Telecom wanted a Technology partner who could engage with agility and scalability as a key proposition. Ethio Telecom selected Subex based on the success of its existing partnership and the future-proof capabilities of Subex's AI platform, HyperSense.

Through the deployment of the solution, the operator will now be able to ensure a comprehensive business assurance coverage spanning from concept to cash.

With Subex's Business Assurance solution on HyperSense, Ethio Telecom will be able to:

Leverage AI as part of its Business Assurance vision

Benefit from rolling upgrades i.e. eliminate long and expensive upgrade cycles

Improve coverage across their entire product portfolio

Proactive approach to Business Assurance, thereby minimizing losses & mitigating risk

Commenting on the partnership extension Shankar Roddam, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Subex, said, "We have been a long-standing strategic partner to Ethio Telecom, and we are pleased to be a Strategic partner and expand our engagement with this win. Ethio is accelerating its journey towards 5G and is thereby transforming its systems to be a digital provider. As the operator moves towards 5G and looks to assert its market leadership with new competition coming in, Ethio Telecom understands the need to safeguard its business from various revenue and cost-related risks. For operators like Ethio Telecom embarking on a transformative journey, it will be mission-critical to make fast and accurate decisions towards ensuring profitability and risk mitigation. By upgrading to Business Assurance on the HyperSense platform, Ethio Telecom can now leverage the solution's AI orchestration and cloud-native capabilities to ensure they reduce any form of risks to their revenues. It gives Subex immense pride to continue as Ethio's Digital Trust partner in their journey."

Commenting on the solution from Subex, Tsegaye Emmanuel – Chief Information Security Officer at Ethio Telecom said, "Subex has been a trusted partner to Ethio Telecom across the last 8+ years, and they have successfully helped us enhance our risk mitigation approach. Considering our vision to pilot 5G in the coming year and enhance our growth strategy, we were looking build a more powerful and enhanced Business Assurance practice built on advanced AI and analytics capabilities to support our new digital services. Owing to our existing relationship with Subex and the success we have witnessed, we are delighted to expand this partnership. Subex's Business Assurance on HyperSense platform will provide a robust foundation based on our strategic pillars of customer experience, innovation, people-oriented, and excellence in operations to efficiently achieve our long-term goals."

About Subex:

Subex is a pioneer in enabling Digital Trust for businesses across the globe.

Founded in 1994, Subex helps its customers maximize their revenues and profitability. With a legacy of having served the market through world-class solutions for business optimization and analytics, Subex is now leading the way by enabling all-around Digital Trust in the business ecosystems of its customers.

Through HyperSense, an end-to-end AI orchestration platform, Subex empowers communications service providers and enterprise customers to make faster, better decisions by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) analytics across the data value chain. Subex leverages its award-winning product portfolio in areas such as Business Assurance and Fraud Management and enhances them with the power of HyperSense to help CSPs reduce risk, combat fraud, and thereby ensure profitability.

Subex also offers scalable Managed Services and Business Consulting services. Subex has more than 300 installations across 90+ countries. For more information, visit www.subex.com.

