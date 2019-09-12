Ethiopian Airlines connection with Houston set for December 15, 2019

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethiopian Airlines has finalized its plans to launch flights to Houston starting on Dec. 15, 2019. Ethiopian Airlines will offer direct, nonstop Houston-West Africa air services operations three times per week, officially re-connecting Houston to the six inhabited continents once again.

The new Houston flights will be operated via the Ethiopian West African Hub in Lomé, Togo, and will facilitate the travel of the large African community in the Houston area as well as the oil and gas industry and other companies doing business in the region.

Ethiopian Airlines cited the "travel of the huge African community in the Houston area, and oil and other companies doing business in the continent," for bringing the flights to Houston. Houston is home to the largest Nigerian community in the United States. Houston is also home to numerous multinational corporations, including some of the world's largest energy companies that support extensive global operations in West Africa.

"I'm thrilled at this new partnership with Ethiopian Airlines," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "This greatly strengthens Houston's business and personal ties with the continent of Africa. I applaud the Houston Airport System team for being relentless in adding new connections through world-class carriers. Once again, this is proof positive that Houston is the place to be if you want to connect your business to the world."

"This is truly exciting news," said Houston Aviation Director Mario Diaz. "The Houston Airport System has been committed to re-establishing the direct connection with our city and region to Africa, and we fully support Ethiopian Airlines in bringing this effort to fruition. We're extremely pleased to partner with Ethiopian, the world's fourth-largest airline by the number of countries served, and further strengthen our international connections to the key global market of Africa."

Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, said "The U.S. is among our most important markets owing to the presence of a large African community and growing investment, trade and tourism relations with Africa. Our new route structure with additional frequencies to multiple gateways and the opening of new route to Houston are aimed at responding to the market demand and availing the best possible connectivity between the USA and over 60 African destinations. The new flights will provide the only direct and most efficient connections between Houston and West Africa."

GebreMariam said that Ethiopian Airlines fully intends to "keep on expanding our U.S. and African network so as to facilitate people-to-people ties and the flow of investment, trade and tourism."

Ethiopian Airlines will become the 21st foreign flag carrier offering passenger flights out of Bush Airport. For a complete list of international carriers at Bush Airport, check this link.

Learn more about Ethiopian Airlines and its plans at this link.

Learn more about the Houston Airport System at this link.

