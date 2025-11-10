Ethiopian Airlines Takes First Step Toward Offer-Order Transformation with SabreMosaic Airline Retailing

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, and ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ SABR), a leading software and technology company powering the global travel industry, today announced that Ethiopian Airlines will accelerate its retailing transformation with SabreMosaic Airline Retailing. The move positions Africa's largest air carrier to compete at the highest global level through dynamic pricing, personalized offers and modern distribution.

By adopting SabreMosaic's Offer Management capabilities, the airline gains the flexibility to create and distribute offers without compromise—removing the constraints of traditional retailing while laying the groundwork for a future-ready model. Powered by Sabre IQ and insights from Sabre's Travel Data Cloud, these solutions deliver rapid time to value through modular design and AI-driven personalization, enabling Ethiopian to accelerate growth while preparing for the next generation of retailing.

SabreMosaic Airline Retailing allows Ethiopian Airlines to manage the entire offer-to-order lifecycle in real time, leveraging advanced AI and deep market data to dynamically optimize pricing, streamline fare management, and expand merchandising opportunities across every channel. This approach empowers the airline to respond rapidly to market shifts and maximize revenue from both fares and ancillary services.

Additionally, Sabre's NDC IT solution will support Ethiopian Airlines to complement its traditional content with NDC offers, expanding the variety and richness of products available to agency partners and travelers. By integrating modern distribution capabilities, Ethiopian strengthens its engagement across the global travel ecosystem, reaching new markets and providing greater choice and transparency. This evolution supports the airline's transition to Offer and Order retailing and aims to help ensure its distribution model is ready to scale in line with its bold vision for the future.

"With SabreMosaic, Ethiopian Airlines will introduce new products and fare bundles more rapidly, apply AI-driven dynamic pricing for greater revenue precision, and deliver tailored offers to travelers instantly," said Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer at Sabre. "Our technology gives Ethiopian the flexibility to test innovative retailing approaches, adapt swiftly to market developments, and expand the range of choices available to customers and agency partners, driving a more responsive commercial operation, higher conversion rates, and increased ancillary revenue across all distribution channels."

The adoption of SabreMosaic directly supports Ethiopian Airlines' Vision 2035, which targets entry into the world's top 20 airlines by passenger traffic. With a modern fleet, sustained double-digit growth, and a strategic hub connecting Africa to global markets, Ethiopian is now equipped with advanced retailing technology to scale its commercial operations, enhance competitiveness, and realize its long-term ambitions.

"Our Vision 2035 strategy is about scale, speed and service. To achieve it, we must modernize how we retail," said Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO. "SabreMosaic provides the capabilities to move faster, price smarter and give our passengers more choice. Our travelers will benefit from fares that better reflect market conditions, more personalized offers, and a smoother shopping and booking experience across every channel, accelerating our growth and ensuring we deliver even greater value to travelers who choose Ethiopian."

Ethiopian Airlines and Sabre have partnered for more than 20 years, with Ethiopian today being Sabre's largest Passenger Service System customer in EMEA. The adoption of SabreMosaic marks a new chapter in that relationship, enabling the airline to lead the way in modern retailing while continuing its trajectory as one of the most successful and ambitious carriers in global aviation.

