Ethiopian Canadian Artist Rawmny Wildcat Releases Bold New Single "Manew," Lead Track From New Album 'Habeshinated'

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TORONTO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toronto-based artist Rawmny Wildcat, (pronounced Raw Money Wildcat) releases his commanding new single "Manew," the lead track from his highly anticipated album 'Habeshinated', both out now. Born in Addis Ababa and now rooted in Toronto, the producer, songwriter and vocalist has crafted a song that fuses hip hop, soul and East African sound into a powerful declaration of who he is and where he comes from.

Toronto-based artist Rawmny Wildcat, (pronounced Raw Money Wildcat) releases his commanding new single "Manew," the lead track from his highly anticipated album 'Habeshinated', both out now. Photo Credit: Binyam Kiros

The title says it all. "Manew" means "who is it" in Amharic, and Rawmny turns that simple question into a thesis on identity, lineage and earning your place. "People askin manew, it's Rawmny manew," he raps at the open, before drawing a direct line to the artists who came before him. "Actin like it cost you an arm and a leg to pay respect, where it's due for the forefathers who be opening up the avenue." It is a track built on pride and momentum, with Rawmny describing himself as bringing "that addis fire to a frozen zone."

That image of carrying warmth from Ethiopia into a Canadian winter sits at the heart of Rawmny's artistry. His story begins beside his father's hi-fi speakers in Addis Ababa, where as a small child he was swept away by Motown, soul and the records his father brought home from his travels as the head of aviation maintenance with Ethiopian Airlines. Music became a private fascination, then a calling, one he pursued through talent shows and late-night radio broadcasts after his family moved to Montreal in the winter of 1997, arriving just ahead of the historic ice storm that shut down the region.

'Habeshinated' arrives as the product of a personal homecoming. After eighteen years away, Rawmny returned to Addis Ababa and performed two sold out shows, jammed with the band of Ethiopian jazz pioneer Mulatu Astatke at the African Jazz Village, and shared the stage with fellow Ethiopian hip hop pioneer MC Siyamregn at Club Platinum. He also linked with celebrated local producer Hunante Mulu, soaking up a city transformed by new growth. That trip became the emotional engine of the album, a body of work about belonging to two places at once and bridging them through sound.

Contact:

Eric Alper

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SOURCE Rawmny Wildcat