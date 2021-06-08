Ethique Celebrates New Category Launch with Compostable Lip Balms That Do Good for People, The Planet and Your Lips

With nearly 200 million lip balm tubes sent to landfill every year, and the vast majority never recycled, Ethique knew the world needed and deserved a better solution for this plastic problem. This collection of zero waste lip balms is here to help consumers give back to the planet with every swipe. Once you've finished caring for your lips, simply pop the tube into the compost or bury it in a plant pot or your garden where it will naturally break down and support new life, depending on the environmental conditions. With Ethique's lip care, there is literally no trace left behind – only perfectly nourished, smooth lips thanks to skin-friendly ingredients like cocoa butter and jojoba oil sourced directly from local farming cooperatives in Rwanda, Ghana and Samoa.

"I'm so excited that our lip balms are now available in the USA! It has been a long time since we first started exploring cardboard tubes but it took a lot of time to get them right from both the consumers' point of view and ensuring they were genuinely compostable and sustainably made. We launched on Earth Day in New Zealand & Australia and across the board they're sitting on 4.7/5 stars – so I am delighted to see how much people are enjoying them. One of my favourite parts of this product is the ingredients though – we've managed to squish as many fairly-traded oils and butters in this product as possible, like cocoa butter and moringa oil, so it genuinely supports communities around the world. Just another example that proves a business can be ethical and sustainable for people and planet, yet still be financially viable!" shared Founder and CEO, Brianne West.

To date, Ethique's innovative contributions to sustainability have prevented the manufacture and disposal of more than 11 million plastic containers worldwide. Available in five delicious flavors ranging from the Sugarplum tinted balm to the Pepped Up cooling peppermint balm, you can shop the full collection today for $8.50 each at ethique.com.

About Ethique

Ethique was started because hair and skin care needed a shake up: simple, sustainable products that deliver on results without the packaging waste – and bars were the answer! In 2012, Founder and CEO Brianne West began creating unique, conscious, concentrated formulas from her kitchen in New Zealand. Though Ethique has now outgrown the kitchen, the brand's core guiding principle remains the same: products made with sustainable, naturally-derived ingredients that are good for people and the planet, while inspiring people and businesses to step more lightly on our planet. Ethique's vision is to be the global trusted leader in sustainable and ethical beauty. Ethique is also in the top 10% of all B Corporations globally and works closely with cooperatives and farmers around the world to source fairly traded ingredients. For more information, please visit www.ethique.com.

SOURCE Ethique