Ethisphere Names Frontera Energy As One Of The 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® For The Third Time

Recognition Honors Companies Demonstrating Business Integrity Through Best-In-Class Ethics, Compliance, And Governance Practices

CALGARY, AB, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies ("WMEC").

Frontera has been recognized for the third time since 2021 and is one of only two honourees in the oil and gas industry. In 2023, 135 honourees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 48 industries.

Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer, Frontera commented:

"At Frontera we strive to excel in our operations, ensuring we always act with integrity, responsibly towards the environment, mindful of the safety of our people and the well-being of the communities we impact. We think good business requires sustainability for all our stakeholders."

Luz María Zea, Chief Compliance Officer, Frontera commented:

"Being recognized by Ethisphere as one of 2023 WMEC's makes us proud and motivates us to further our commitment to integrity and sustainability. We believe we have the opportunity and the responsibility of being an integrity influencer."

Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere CEO commented:

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance. We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Frontera for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

Ethics & Performance

According to Ethisphere's Ethics Index, the listed 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies honourees outperformed a comparable index of large cap companies by 13.6 percentage points from January 2018 to January 2023.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine . Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com .

About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 31 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

