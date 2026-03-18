ETHISPHERE NAMES GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY AS ONE OF THE 2026 WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES®

20th annual recognition honors organizations committed to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs

ATLANTA, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, has been recognized as one of the 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Graphic Packaging has been recognized for the first time and is one of only two honorees in the forestry, paper and packaging industry. In 2026, 138 honorees were recognized, spanning 17 countries and 40 industries. This year's class includes 19 first-time honorees, and six organizations recognized 20 times.

"This recognition reflects the high-integrity culture we are building — one that values doing things the right way," said Robbert Rietbroek, Graphic Packaging's president and chief executive officer. "Acting ethically strengthens trust with customers, supports operational excellence and helps us remain a preferred partner. It also creates long‑term value through strong execution and growth."

"Congratulations to Graphic Packaging International for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. As we mark the 20th class of honorees, this group continues to raise the bar for business integrity by embedding ethics into everyday decision-making and long-term strategy. Companies with strong ethics, compliance, and governance programs are built for better long-term performance," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's chief strategy officer and executive chair.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ documented proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance, including: corporate governance; program structure & resourcing; written standards; training, awareness, & communication; risk assessment & auditing; investigations, enforcement, discipline & incentives; measurement of ethical culture; third-party risk management, and environmental & social impact.

That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by a panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants.

This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

Contact Information

Media: [email protected]

Investors: [email protected]

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at www.graphicpkg.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere's data-driven program & culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine, and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company