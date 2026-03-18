Ethisphere Names Johnson Controls as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Marking 19 Years on the List

Annual recognition highlights organizations committed to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance and governance programs

CORK, Ireland, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), a global technology leader in energy efficiency, decarbonization, thermal management and mission-critical performance, has been recognized as one of the 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, marking the 19th time Johnson Controls has been named to this list and making it one of only five companies that have been included 19 times.

"Johnson Controls advances society through differentiated technology and a culture built on capable teams practicing the right behaviors," said Chris Scalia, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Johnson Controls. "How we work and lead matters. Our culture is built on clear expectations for what winning looks like and how we show up every day. This recognition from Ethisphere reinforces our commitment to winning the right way, for our customers, our colleagues, and our communities."

Values First, the Johnson Controls Code of Ethics, is the cornerstone of the Johnson Controls Ethics & Compliance Program. It provides an integrated approach to ensuring that individual conduct, business operations, and organizational culture maintain the highest standards of integrity. Through leadership, commitment, communication, training, monitoring, and reporting, Johnson Controls has operationalized ways to identify and safely navigate ethics and compliance risks and conduct business in accordance with the company's values.

"Congratulations to Johnson Controls for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. As we mark the 20th class of honorees, this group continues to raise the bar for business integrity by embedding ethics into everyday decision-making and long-term strategy. Companies with strong ethics, compliance, and governance programs are built for better long-term performance," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ documented proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance, including: corporate governance; program structure & resourcing; written standards; training, awareness, & communication; risk assessment & auditing; investigations, enforcement, discipline & incentives; measurement of ethical culture; third-party risk management, and environmental & social impact.

That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by a panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants.

This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

To learn more about integrity and ethics at Johnson Controls visit https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/about-us/ethics-and-compliance.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

JOHNSON CONTROLS MEDIA CONTACT:

Ben Hoekstra

[email protected]

ETHISPHERE MEDIA CONTACT:

Julia Petre

[email protected]

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls, a global technology leader in energy efficiency, decarbonization, thermal management and mission-critical performance, helps customers use energy more productively, reduce carbon emissions, and operate with the precision and resilience required in rapidly expanding industries such as data centers, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, and higher education.

For more than 140 years, Johnson Controls has delivered performance where it really matters. Backed by advanced technology, lifecycle services and an industry-leading field organization, we elevate customer performance, turn goals into real-world results and help move society forward.

Visit johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere's data-driven program and culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc