Ethisphere names Kellanova as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the 16th time

Annual recognition highlights organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs.

CHICAGO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova today announced that Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has included the company on its 2024 list of the World's Most Ethical Companies.

Kellanova has been recognized 16 times since 2007 and is one of only nine honorees in the Food, Beverage, & Agriculture industry. In 2024, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 20 countries and 44 industries.

"Ensuring that we are a company that operates with transparency and integrity is integral to who we are at Kellanova. We are incredibly proud to celebrate this recognition by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 16th year," said Steve Cahillane, Kellanova Chairman, President and CEO.

"It's always inspiring to recognize the World's Most Ethical Companies®," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. "Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders. Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to Kellanova for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business."

"Integrity is the cornerstone of Kellanova's operations," said John Min, Chief Legal Officer. "This recognition is a testament to our values of innovation, integrity, and our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone."

Methodology and Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity, & inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

Honorees

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com .

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies build strong cultures of ethics and integrity. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also advances business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset reflecting the ethical business practices of 3+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 240+ data points on the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

