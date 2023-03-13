Ethisphere names TE Connectivity as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for 2023

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectors and sensors, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies.

TE has been recognized by Ethisphere for nine years in a row. In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 46 industries. TE is just one of two companies representing the electronics and components industry.

"When you're creating technology that is helping to make the world a better place to live, it's important to do it the right way. That's why everything we do is driven by integrity, teamwork, accountability and innovation," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "We are honored that Ethisphere has once again recognized TE's dedication to our values and our ethics."

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain.

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to TE Connectivity for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

