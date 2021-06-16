ethiXbase announces launch of GreenLITE - a new ESG risk management solution that automatically audits 100% of supply chains as sustainability takes centre stage

LONDON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ethiXbase, the award-winning data and risk analytics company, has launched GreenLITE - the latest ESG risk management solution on the market that enables businesses to automatically screen their entire supply chain in a fast and efficient manner.

Environmental, social and governance performance has quickly become a business imperative. The movement has gained momentum in recent years, and now guides the strategy and direction of all leading businesses.

In some industries, up to 98% of a company's environmental footprint and the bulk of its operations are represented by its supply chain. However, global supply chains are disparate, multi-tiered and opaque, meaning ESG issues often lurk within them. Undetected, this allows issues such as forced labour, human rights abuses, corruption, and unsustainable business practices to flourish.

From the UK Modern Slavery Act to the EU's forthcoming directive on human rights, governments around the world are pushing regulation to ensure businesses are effectively managing and monitoring such ESG risks in their supply chains.

GreenLITE employs cutting-edge research and analysis to identify gaps in sustainability, involvement in past controversies and ESG risks that may be hidden in multi-tiered supply chains. The platform provides businesses with the data, analysis and tools they need to drive holistic and quantifiable improvements in supply chain resiliency.

"In today's world, business leaders globally consider ethics and integrity to be crucial issues. GreenLITE is designed to align with the UNGC's Sustainable Development Goals and gives businesses the tools they need to drive holistic and quantifiable improvements in their supply chains, both immediately and into the future." Leas Bachatene, CEO, ethiXbase

GreenLITE's data-driven and heuristic search algorithms interrogate unstructured data sources to deliver meaningful ESG insights and results. It is a comprehensive solution that can help businesses achieve a more sustainable and resilient future.

