Ethixbase360 Names Peter Sweetbaum as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Company Growth

Veteran technologist to lead Ethixbase360 as company focuses on global growth and expanded ESG and third-party risk management capabilities to meet customer needs

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethixbase360, a global leader in ESG and third-party risk and compliance technology and services, announced today that it has named Peter Sweetbaum as Chief Executive Officer. Sweetbaum succeeds Leas Bachatene as the company embarks on an accelerated growth strategy.

The move follows the company's launch of its new Ethixbase360 platform, which integrates the recently acquired Tcompliance, to offer one of the market's most advanced and comprehensive third-party risk management platforms.

Peter Sweetbaum

Sweetbaum joins Ethixbase360 with more than 20 years' experience scaling technology companies. As CEO, he will lead the company's global growth strategy, working with the Ethixbase360 team to drive product innovation and continuing to deliver against increasingly demanding regulatory and compliance demands and customer needs.

Sweetbaum most recently was CEO of Content + Cloud, a leading private equity-backed cloud and digital transformation services provider. Sweetbaum started his career in corporate law and investment banking before moving into technology. He is a Patron of Boardwave , a 'not for profit' helping U.K. and European software companies and their leaders achieve growth and scale and has served as a technology adviser within the U.K.'s HM Cabinet Office.

Ethixbase360's mission is to help companies bring transparency to 100% of their third-party network with an ESG lens. The highly scalable Ethixbase360 SaaS platform underpins the company's proprietary methodology Explore, Enhance and Engage. By bringing together the company's subject matter experts providing enhanced due diligence and hands-on engagement with high-risk suppliers and intermediaries, Ethixbase360 enables organizations to manage their supply chain compliance based on predefined levels of risk exposure and tolerance.

"Ethixbase360 is at an inflection point in a rapidly evolving regulatory and compliance environment. Companies have a responsibility to rebalance the imbalance in our world. In a globalized world with operations, suppliers and customers in multiple countries and continents, this requires scalable solutions with deep understanding of the regulatory and compliance landscape. At Ethixbase360, we have invested significantly to combine technology and expertise to address these increasingly complex demands. The symbiotic combination of our highly scalable SaaS platform and our deep subject matter experts delivering enhanced due diligence provides truly market leading third-party risk and compliance management services."

"I want to take this opportunity to congratulate Leas for the phenomenal growth journey he's taken Ethixbase360 on since 2014. I want to congratulate the Ethixbase360 team on their innovation, commitment, and passion in creating a market leading proposition. Being part of a team that is passionate about addressing human trafficking, modern slavery and corruption is incredibly meaningful and I'm excited to lead Ethixbase360 through this next phase." – Peter Sweetbaum, Chief Executive Officer for Ethixbase360

About

Ethixbase360 delivers market-leading technology to help companies identify, manage, and mitigate risks in their third-party network. The Ethixbase360 platform was designed to automate the identification of relevant risk indicators, provide insights from the data collected, and then create a positive impact for both its clients and their third parties with monitoring and training. Ethixbase360 acquired Tcompliance, formerly known as TRACE Inc., in 2022 expanding its suite of risk-based due diligence solutions to offer a unique collaborative approach that reduces screening costs for companies. Combined, the two companies have conducted over 600,000 due diligence reviews in every non-sanctioned country and monitor more than 2 million third parties daily. Ethixbase360's solutions are aligned with the 10 principles of the United Nations Global Compact, the world's leading corporate sustainability framework. Learn more at www.ethixbase360.com.

Media Contact:

Frida Cossio

682-521-9158

[email protected]

SOURCE Ethixbase360