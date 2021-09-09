Ethnic E-Grocer Weee! Appoints Three Executives To Leadership Team

"Our expanded leadership team is a reflection of our commitment to aggressively growing our user base while continuing to delight customers with exceptional products at reasonable prices, all while leveraging the power of discovery and social sharing," said Larry Liu, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Weee!. "These talented and accomplished leaders bring an extraordinary depth of experience and diverse insights to Weee!, and I'm excited to see what their talents will bring to the next phase of growth for the company."

Amanda Oren

Vice President, Merchandising Services and Planning



Amanda Oren will help expand product variety, oversee category management, and offer competitive pricing. Weee!'s selection currently includes more than 4,000 fresh and shelf-stable items ranging from essentials to highly seasonal merchandise, with more than 150 new products added per week nationwide. Oren brings more than 18 years of retail and grocery leadership to Weee!, including her recent role as Vice President of Operations at Grocery Outlet, as well as senior roles at Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, and Macy's.

Judy Phyo

Vice President, Corporate Controller



Judy Phyo will play a critical role in scaling up accounting functions as Corporate Controller in preparation for a public listing. Phyo brings over 14 years of experience including her prior role as Corporate Controller for Illumio, an enterprise security software company, where she was responsible for accounting and finance operations and transforming processes to support a rapidly growing business. She also spent four years at Tesla and was responsible for global inventory accounting and technical accounting. Prior to joining Tesla, Phyo spent seven years at Ernst and Young in the audit practice.

Nitin Jain

Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis



Nitin Jain is leading corporate finance as head of the finance team to partner with business functions across operations, supply chain, merchandising and marketing. Jain brings 20 years of finance leadership experience to Weee!, including the last 14 years at Walmart where he served in a variety of roles. He helped scale Walmart India from zero to $1B, and held finance leadership roles in merchandising, supply chain and operations across Walmart US and its e-commerce division.

About Weee! Inc.



Weee! is the fastest-growing ethnic e-grocer in the United States, operating in one of the largest underserved categories in retail with convenient and affordable access to exciting ethnic food. Products are guaranteed to be delivered at peak freshness and priced lower than or comparable to offline stores. By partnering with local suppliers, redesigning the value chain and leveraging social buying, Weee! is reshaping the food-at-home delivery business entirely.

Weee! has fulfilled more than 10 million orders to date as it continues to engage the broader Asian and Hispanic communities with state-of-the-art personalization and social commerce features. Weee! merchandise is meticulously sourced and includes rare and often exclusive products such as fresh Pacific black cod from Half Moon Bay, Kyoho grapes, and air-flown Hokkaido uni. The company currently offers fresh grocery delivery service across 13 states and ships shelf-stable products nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statement



This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "strive," "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements in this announcement include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our disclosure concerning the Company's operations, cash flows, financial position and dividend policy.

