Ethnic foods market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by the increasing popularity of Italian cuisine - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ethnic foods market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.02 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 10.15% according to Technavio. The increasing popularity of Italian cuisine is notably driving the ethnic foods market growth, however, the factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may impede the market growth.

Download a sample now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ethnic Foods Market 2022-2026

Read the 136-page report with TOC on "Ethnic foods market analysis report by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/ethnic-foods-market-industry-analysis

Ethnic foods market: Major Trend

The introduction of innovative and sustainable packaging by leading vendors is one of the major trends influencing the ethnic foods market growth.

To achieve a competitive edge in the market, vendors in the market are focusing on innovation in terms of packaging. This is done to enhance the shelf life and the durability of products, apart from attracting customers.

Some vendors have started to adopt sustainable packaging solutions such as recyclable ethnic foods packaging, biodegradable ethnic foods packaging, and eco-friendly packaging. For example, General Mills, one of the major vendors operating in the market, offers products in recycled and recyclable plastic materials.

Similarly, many vendors in the market are offering sustainable packaging for their ethnic foods. This trend is expected to support the growth of the global ethnic foods market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can

impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Ethnic foods market: Key Vendors

AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC.

INC. Aryzta AG

Asli Fine Foods

Associated British Foods Plc

B and G Foods Inc.

Beyond Meat Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. McCormick and Co. Inc.

Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd.

Nestle SA

Orkla ASA

Pataks

Paulig

Surya Foods Online

Ethnic foods Market: Segmentation Analysis

Ethnic Foods Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Ethnic Foods Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

For more insights on the segments, request a sample now!

The information services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this ethnic foods market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive ethnic foods market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the ethnic foods market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ethnic foods industry

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ethnic foods market vendors

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to

download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related Reports:

The fresh food market size is expected to increase by 420.04 million tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04%. The growing adoption of healthy food habits is notably driving the fresh food market growth, although factors such as harmful practices of over-fertilization may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase by 420.04 million tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04%. The growing adoption of healthy food habits is notably driving the fresh food market growth, although factors such as harmful practices of over-fertilization may impede the market growth. The vegan food market size is expected to increase to USD 21.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.25%. The growing number of vegan consumers is notably driving the vegan food market growth, although factors such as lack of product standardization guidelines may impede the market growth.

Ethnic Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 136 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 22.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC., Aryzta AG, Asli Fine Foods, Associated British Foods Plc, B and G Foods Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., McCormick and Co. Inc., Mizkan Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Orkla ASA, Pataks, Paulig, Surya Foods Online, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd., The Giggly Pig Co., The Spice Tailor Ltd., TRS Group UK Ltd., and YUM Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC.

INC. Exhibit 89: AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC. - Overview

INC. - Overview

Exhibit 90: AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC. - Product / Service

INC. - Product / Service

Exhibit 91: AJINOMOTO FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC. - Key offerings

10.4 Aryzta AG

Exhibit 92: Aryzta AG - Overview



Exhibit 93: Aryzta AG - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Aryzta AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Aryzta AG - Segment focus

10.5 Asli Fine Foods

Exhibit 96: Asli Fine Foods - Overview



Exhibit 97: Asli Fine Foods - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Asli Fine Foods - Key offerings

10.6 Associated British Foods Plc

Exhibit 99: Associated British Foods Plc - Overview



Exhibit 100: Associated British Foods Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Associated British Foods Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Associated British Foods Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 103: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 108: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 109: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 110: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 111: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 112: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

10.9 McCormick and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 113: McCormick and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: McCormick and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: McCormick and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: McCormick and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Orkla ASA

Exhibit 117: Orkla ASA - Overview



Exhibit 118: Orkla ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Orkla ASA - Key news



Exhibit 120: Orkla ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Orkla ASA - Segment focus

10.11 Paulig

Exhibit 122: Paulig - Overview



Exhibit 123: Paulig - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Paulig - Key offerings

10.12 The Spice Tailor Ltd.

Exhibit 125: The Spice Tailor Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: The Spice Tailor Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: The Spice Tailor Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio