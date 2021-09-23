Ethnic Grocery App Weee! Recognized in Fast Company's 2021 Innovation by Design Awards

The tenth anniversary of the awards, which can be found in the October 2021 issue of Fast Company, recognizes people, teams, and companies that transform businesses, organizations, and society through design. One of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, Innovation by Design is the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation, recognizing the people, companies, and trends that have steadily advanced design to the forefront of the business conversation.

In 2021, Weee! launched a multiethnic digital storefront experience that displays products via cuisine categories including Chinese, Filipino, Indian Japanese, Korean, Mexican, and Vietnamese. As more cuisines and flavor profiles are introduced over time, Weee! aims to delight a diverse and rapidly growing customer base, inspire discovery, and celebrate the heritage of underserved communities across North America.

"Our mission is to provide a superior experience for a market that is underserved in many parts of the country," said Larry Liu, chief executive officer and founder of Weee! "The recognition of our user interface by Fast Company demonstrates our commitment to delight customers through the power of discovery and social sharing. We believe that food shapes our memories and connects us to our communities, and Weee! is proud to elevate this experience for our customers."

The Weee! user experience continues to boast best-in-class retention through the company's highly personalized, rewarding, and community-driven social e-commerce approach to grocery shopping. With multiple language support, photo and video customer reviews, dietary information, and intuitive filter and sort features, Weee!'s newest design signals the future of shopping in multicultural America.

"Design is not just a beauty contest," said Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "It's something that can change the world and create solutions in a time when we face pressing global issues such as systemic racism, climate change, and a global pandemic. Many of these entries showcase these challenges while providing hope for the future through their steadfast commitment to elevate design."

The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online and in the October issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands September 28, 2021.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/2021 .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Weee! Inc.

Weee! is the fastest-growing ethnic e-grocer in the United States, operating in one of the largest underserved categories in retail with convenient and affordable access to exciting ethnic food. Products are guaranteed to be delivered at peak freshness and priced lower than or comparable to offline stores. By partnering with local suppliers, redesigning the value chain and leveraging social buying, Weee! is reshaping the food-at-home delivery business entirely.

Weee! has grown more than 700% year over year since the company was started in 2015. Weee! has fulfilled more than 10 million orders to date as it continues to engage the broader Asian and Hispanic communities with state-of-the-art personalization and social commerce features. Weee! merchandise is meticulously sourced and includes rare and often exclusive products such as fresh Pacific black cod from Half Moon Bay, Kyoho grapes, and air-flown Hokkaido uni. Weee! currently delivers fresh groceries within 13 states and non-perishables across the United States.

