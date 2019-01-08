Ethnically inspired artisanal hot sauce company “Oye!Mirch” launches Kickstarter campaign

The inaugural line up will include a Tomato Chili Sauce, a Mango Chili Sauce, and a Peanut Chili Sauce — each with a unique flavor profile inspired by a combination of her Indian heritage and her world travels through Asia, South America, and Europe to bring a new and exciting ethnic spin to the often generic hot sauce market. "A hot sauce should not be just a single tone of heat," says Shruthi. "It needs a good balance of flavor, character and depth, such that you have a chance to savor it and experience it. At Oye!Mirch we have made sure to incorporate flavors and pairings that are a winning addition to any spice-loving meal."

Having already experienced the challenges of taking a food product from concept to shelf, Shruthi was looking for a way to get her new product into the hands of her loyal customers so that they could start enjoying them as soon as possible. To her, Kickstarter was the obvious solution. With its ability to marry small business innovation and a strong grassroot following, it is the ideal launch platform for her new line of hot sauces. All of the revenue earned will go straight to ramping up production and order fulfillment.

The Oye!Mirch Kickstarter campaign kicks off January 8th and can be found HERE. Oye!Mirch has a vision to disrupt the hot sauce market with fresh and exciting new flavors, and sees crowdfunding as the perfect driving force to do just that. Oye!Mirch plans to expand to both online retailers and traditional brick and mortar markets by early 2019. For up to date information please visit www.oyemirchsauces.com.

About Oye! Mirch

Oye!Mirch is a ethnically inspired artisanal hot sauce brand from the creator of Zesteez line of chutneys. If you would like more information about this product or to receive future updates, please fill our our contact form at www.oyemirchsauces.com.

Press Contact

Name

Shruthi Bharathur

Phone

805-551-4960

Email

info@zesteez.com

SOURCE Oye!Mirch

Related Links

https://www.oyemirchsauces.com

