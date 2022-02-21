Ethos Asset Management Inc. USA Announces Deal in the USA with SAVI Capital Partners Latam LLC, a Florida-Based Special Purpose Vehicle created as a Master Fund Account for The SAVI Group

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA , announced a new long-term financing partnership with SAVI Capital Partners Latam LLC. SCPL is a subsidiary of The SAVI Group that provides competitive financing solutions for projects through its affiliation with institutional asset management firms, which lend capital against SCPL short-term structured guarantees in the forms of SBLC and/or blocked capital accounts.

Carlos Santos, President, and CEO of Ethos, stated, "We are delighted to announce this significant deal with SCPL, a prestigious financing company, part of The SAVI Group. We have been in long-term negotiations with Mr. Santiago Vitagliano, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The SAVI Group. We were inspired and impressed with Mr. Vitagliano's entrepreneurial achievements, leadership, and professionalism in all our dealings together. This is an inspiring project in the Sunshine State, Florida, at a very exciting time, post Covid19. The project is comprised of 149 luxury oceanfront residences sponsored by the two top developers in the region. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity granted to The SAVI Group to prove the Ethos-SAVI platform, which can transcend significantly larger opportunities with both firms in the near-immediate future. We are very pleased to continue our growth and significant presence in the USA."

Mr. Santiago Vitagliano, Founder and CEO of The SAVI Group, stated, "Our long-term strategic relationship with Ethos Asset Management is allowing for the expansion of our financing capacity geared towards long-term investments in commercial real estate and private equity across Canada, USA, Latin America and EU. Our team is thrilled to embark on this cornerstone deal with Ethos and their management team. Mr. Carlos Santos, President, and CEO of Ethos has been extremely accommodating of the deal's timeline and capital requirements demonstrating to be a capable strong allay capable of diligently performing on their promises. We are honoured to launch this venture with him and his team while continuing our growth in multiple sectors."

Hans Kastensmith, Attributed Holdings Managing Partner said, "AHI is pleased to be a part of the Ethos team and the financing of the SAVI Capital Partners Latam LLC. SCPL project having worked with Mr. Vitagliano to bring this financing to a close and to open a long-term financing arrangement between SAVI and Ethos. SAVI is a strong, forward-looking fund with great prospects in investments in the commercial real estate sector in the Americas. We are very proud to be a primary part of the Ethos team as Mr. Santos and his group rapidly expand their footprint in the world financial markets."

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with a global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

The SAVI Group is a US-based investment firm specializing in acquiring, managing, lending commercial portfolios and private equity investments. For over two decades, SAVI has actively developed and managed assets and portfolios for Qualified Clients and Qualified Purchasers in the residential, office, retail, industrial, and healthcare sectors. SAVI focuses on the very best opportunistic off-market transactions with a value-added strategic component that provide a competitive advantage over the investment's lifecycle.

