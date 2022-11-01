Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA, Announces Deal with Boustead Beef Limited, a substantial, Zimbabwean, Vertically Integrated and Grass Fed Beef Operation in Sub-Saharan Africa

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to Boustead Beef to invest in a rare and unique, social and impact opportunity for the refurbishment and restart of the former Cold Storage Company, Zimbabwe's once world-renowned national beef production operations, at the behest of, and with the support of, the Zimbabwean government.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with Boustead Beef Limited, Zimbabwe. Ethos has committed to providing significant capital infusion that will continue for several years.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management Inc, stated,

"We are delighted to be partnering with such a prestigious company and nationally important organization in Boustead Beef, the largest and dominant meat processing operation in Africa. Boustead Beef is the only integrated beef processing company, and vertically integrated grass fed beef operation in Sub-Saharan Africa. We were very impressed with Boustead's exceptional standards and level of operation in Zimbabwe. Our decision to invest was consolidated by Boustead's inspirational President, Mr. Nick Havercroft, a successful farmer, entrepreneur and operational executive who has spent his entire career in Zimbabwe and Africa, acquiring, building to scale and successfully operating farming enterprises. We are absolutely delighted at Ethos to be expanding our investments further into Africa and in particular, Zimbabwe for the first time."

Mr. Nick Havercroft, President and Founder, Boustead Beef Limited, stated,

"Boustead Beef is exceptionally pleased to receive the financial backing of Ethos Asset Management in support of Boustead's mission to privatize, refurbish and restart a critical component of Zimbabwe's infrastructure – its national beef industry. Boustead is fortunate to have a partner like Ethos, a financial powerhouse in both public markets and project finance, led by its visionary CEO, Carlos Santos, whose project finance initiatives are making the world a better place for millions of people".

Hans Kastensmith, Executive Director, Ethos, North and Central America, stated,

"Ethos is pleased to be working with Boustead to revitalize the beef industry in Zimbabwe. This was an important part of the economy in the past and we know that with Mr. Havercroft's and Mr. Santos' combined leadership in operations and finance it will be once again".

About Ethos Asset Management Inc:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com

About Boustead Beef Limited:

Boustead Beef was selected by the Zimbabwean government to privatize and revitalize Zimbabwe's national beef operations. Its business plan includes the implementation of regenerative farming methods and solar energy, collaboration with smallholders/local farmers, the creation of thousands of local jobs, and enhanced food security for Zimbabwe and neighboring African nations. Boustead was advised in this transaction by Worldwide Wealth Advisors and Nyansapo Impact Capital.

For more information, please visit https://www.bousteadbeef.com

