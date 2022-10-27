Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA Announces Deal with CAMBRIDGE DISTILLERY, Award Winning United Kingdom based 'Most Innovative Distillery' in the World

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to CAMBRIDGE DISTILLERY., as Ethos Asset Management INC forges ahead with its UK investment drive.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with Cambridge Distillery Ltd., a United Kingdom based gin distillery, where every gin ever released has won international awards for quality, and with their unique philosophy has led to Cambridge Distillery being awarded three consecutive times as the most innovative distillery in the world. Ethos, a private project financing provider based in San Diego, California, with global operations, has committed to providing Cambridge Distillery with a significant capital infusion, that will continue for several years. This new partnership will enable Cambridge Distillery to carry out a global scaling project that will see their production capacity expand to meet increasing demand for their outstanding gins in the UK and worldwide.

The company still has the same singular aim – elevate the gin category by creating outstanding products with the freshest and finest botanicals from around the world.

Carlos Santos, President, and CEO of Ethos said, "We are really thrilled to be partnering and supporting such a remarkable company in the United Kingdom, led by passionate and innovative entrepreneurs, William and Lucy Lowe. We are honoured to be associated with an expert such as William Lowe, who is the world's first master distiller to become a Master of Wine. Ethos is proud to be part of the next phase of growth and expansion of Cambridge Distillery and to continue our commitment to investing in the United Kingdom and European markets."

William Lowe, Co-Founder and Master Distiller, said, "As a company, we have always challenged the status-quo and explored interesting and novel approaches. As a result, we've been named as the most innovative distillery in the world an unprecedented three consecutive times. We apply this critical approach to every area of the business, including funding, which has allowed us to move forward as the world's pre-eminent luxury gin brand with full autonomy and independence."

Lucy Lowe, Co-Founder, said, "We're a founder-led business, constantly growing in scale and pushing the boundaries of quality further than ever before. Our program of global expansion is already having a huge impact, delivering luxury drinks experiences across the world. We're doing things in a way they have never been done before; it's a very exciting time for Cambridge Distillery."

About Ethos Asset Management:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US based company with global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

About Cambridge Distillery

Cambridge Distillery is a quality focussed gin producer with an unparalleled reputation for excellence and innovation. The founders, Lucy and William Lowe MW, are highly experienced and respected drinks professionals – William is the world's first Master Distiller to also become a Master of Wine and is currently writing a PhD on the chemistry of quality in wines and spirits.

They founded Cambridge Distillery on the principle that no two botanicals are identical and as such, they need to be treated individually. To achieve this, they developed a unique novo-dimensional distillation matrix in which temperature, timing and pressure are just three of the nine variables that they use to tailor the treatment of each botanical. This means they can distil the freshest and most delicate botanicals and achieve a level of precision vastly beyond that of traditional distillation, allowing the curated expression of geographic and vintage variations in gin in a way previously thought impossible.

