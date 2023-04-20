Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA, Announces Deal with CTR Foundation, USA, whose Initiative Supports Indigenous Peoples and Traditional Communities Under The NEW HOPE PROJECT of the Yawanawa Indigenous People, from the Amazon Brazil

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to CTR to support their mission to fight for the rights of the Yawanawa people and seek new sustainable alternatives to make the indigenous land socially and economically viable, protect the indigenous territory and strengthen their cultural and spiritual manifestations.

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with CTR Foundation, to deliver The NEW HOPE PROJECT of the Yawanawa indigenous people, from the Amazon Brazil. Ethos has committed to providing significant capital infusion that will continue for several years.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management Inc, stated,

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with global reach in resource mobilization and project financing. For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com. CTR Foundation seeks to empower the indigenous people of the Amazon with sustainable and green, life-enhancing infrastructures that preserve culture, create independence, and protect the fragility of their natural habitat. Preserve the People, Preserve the Forest. For more information, please visit http://www.CTRFoundationSD.org.

"We are delighted to be able to support CTR Foundation through our Philanthropic Financing Facility (PFF). We are absolutely honoured to be supporting CTR and the NEW HOPE PROJECT of the Yawanawa indigenous people, from the Amazon Brazil. This is a very special project and investment which is critically important to support the delivery of CTR's goal to support and fund life empowering projects including, sustainable energy infrastructure, economic, cultural, holistic, skill building and healthcare. Culture, Learning and Passing Knowledge to the Younger Generations is at the core of The NEW HOPE PROJECT of the Yawanawá indigenous people and Ethos is very proud and humbled to be a partner of such a prestigious organization.

Our decision to invest in this inspirational organization was made easy by the impressive Founder, Paul Rahilly, whose vision, passion and commitment to the Yawanawá indigenous people is non-negotiable. We thank Paul Rahilly for his long and determined efforts to make this project happen, touching may people's lives living under challenging circumstances."

Paul Rahilly, President, CTR Foundation, stated,

"The best and last defense against the destruction of the Amazon are the indigenous people. The natives of this land cannot just survive what is happening to the world around them, they must also thrive. But they must be able to do this on their terms in alignment with their respective culture and beliefs. CTR Foundation is working to end the deforestation of the Amazon by empowering the indigenous territories with non-invasive tools that improve their quality of life.

We are immensely grateful to Ethos for funding to our large pilot project. Our goal is the provide the "guardians" of the Amazon the necessary resources required to strengthen their community against the forces threatening their land, culture and way of life. Our journey begins with initiatives for the NEW HOPE PROJECT, establishing infrastructure to harvest the power of the sun and strengthen the social pillars of indigenous territories from within."

