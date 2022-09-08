Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA Announces Deal with Ecofertil Industria e Comércio Ltda., (Vitamais, Vita+), One of the Largest Agricultural Companies in Brazil and Second Highest Exporter of Melon and Watermelon

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to Ecofertil Industria e Comércio Ltda., (trading name, Vitamais, Vita+) to strengthen corporate operations and implement a robust business and expansion plan to become a dominant player in the international export market.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with Vitamais, Vita+, Brazil. Vitamais is a family business formed by two brothers Ricardo CC Rocha and Herickson GC Rocha, with the objective of producing healthier fresh fruit and of higher quality. Together they created the Vita+ brand. Ethos has committed to providing significant capital infusion that will continue for several years.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management Inc, stated,

"We're absolutely delighted to partner with Vitamais, a family business with such dedication and belief in their vision and service quality. The Vita+ brand is an impressive achievement as Vitamais is one of the largest agricultural companies in Brazil and second highest exporter of melon and watermelon. Vitamais is seeking to expand further its international market penetration with Europe as the main destination. We were inspired by the two founders, Ricardo and Herickson Rocha, who have built a strong and successful business on core values that overlap those of Ethos. Their achievements are exceptional, and we look forward to a long-term partnership with Vitamais and working with the whole team who make a great fit to Ethos' growing portfolio in Brazil!"

Mayra Carmo, Executive Director for Ethos Asset Management Inc and Ethos Capital Brazil Ltda., stated,

"It is a great pleasure to be partners in the Vitamais Project, an exemplary company in terms of production, extremely professional management by the two brothers Ricardo and Herickson and also focus on social issues. It is an outstanding project in the Brazilian Northeast in one of the most important sectors for our economy, Agribusiness. We have no doubts about the socioeconomic benefits that will be generated for the region."

Ricardo CC Rocha, CEO, Ecofertil Industria e Comércio Ltda., (Vitamais, Vita+) stated,

"On behalf of the entire Vita+ team, I say that it has been a great satisfaction to work and learn with the Ethos team, not only because of Ethos' experience but also because of the competence, dedication and professionalism of everyone I had the opportunity to meet, I am often impressed with the commitment of everyone at Ethos to promptly respond to our demands with great transparency and speed, in many of these cases by Mr Carlos Santos himself. We at Vita+ are certain, with God's blessing, that this partnership will be a very successful milestone for our company, and it will allow us to continue advancing in new markets, always with the objective of bringing our customers a fruit of excellence and produced on the pillars of social and environmental responsibility."

Alexandre Caldas, Bridge Capital Partners and Ethos Brazil Associate, stated,

"It is an honor to have Vitamais as an Ethos partner. The way in which the brothers Ricardo and Herickson manage the core business of Vitamais has brought very positive impact in the continuous generation of new jobs, exemplary sustainability policies and social improvement of the surroundings. This new Project of Vitamais will raise the Northeast of Brazil to a higher level into the international scenario of the agricultural sector."

About Ethos Asset Management Inc:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com

About Ethos Capital Brazil Ltda:

Ethos Capital Brazil Ltda., is a subsidiary of Ethos Asset Management Inc., in South America responsible for the project finance investments of the Group in the region.

For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com

About Ecofertil Industria e Comércio Ltda., (Vitamais, Vita+) :

Vitamais is currently one of the largest agricultural companies in the northeast with relevant growth in the national and international market, due to the quality standard applied to the fruits produced.

For more information, please visit http://ecofertil.com.br/

