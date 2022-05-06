Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA Announces Deal with Ecom Mortgage, Inc., to Grow its Core Mortgage Brokering and Banking Business by Increasing its Assets Under Management

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to Ecom Mortgage, already established in the industry as a full-service direct mortgage lender with an outstanding team offering expertise in every area of mortgage lending, from purchasing to refinancing to construction lending.

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, in cooperation with Attributed Holdings International, announced a new long-term financing partnership with Ecom Mortgage, Inc., a California based mortgage lender with access to a full range of mortgage programs providing borrowers with the best rates, terms and lowest costs. Ecom originate retail loans in California. Ethos, a private project financing provider based in San Diego, California, with global operations, has committed to providing significant capital, that will continue for several years.

Ecom Mortgage

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management, stated, "We are delighted to be partnering with Ecom Mortgage in our home state of California. We were impressed with the satisfied client base and their trust in Ecom Mortgage, which was a key variable in our decision to invest. Ecom Mortgage sets high standards and delivers on those standards in all cases. They are transparent, in every transaction and in all their operations, placing customer service, of the highest standards, as a priority. This was evident when we first met with Founder, President and CEO, Mr William Chen, whose mission is to provide homeowners and future homeowners a variety of home financing options at competitive rates; fulfilling their needs in a manner that enhances their standard of living in realizing the American Dream. This commitment permeates throughout the company which made us decide that we wanted Ecom Mortgage as a long-term partner of Ethos."

Mr William Chen, Founder, President and CEO, Ecom Mortgage, Inc., stated,

"We are very honored to have Ethos Asset Management as our long-term financing partner that can provide cost-effective capital to propel our future growth. Mr. Santos and his management team have been instrumental in guiding us through the entire process of completing this innovative and flexible financing program with Ethos. We believe the continuous capital infusion from Ethos will enable us to scale up our proven business in providing the full range of lending services to more customers."

About Ethos Asset Management, Inc:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with a global reach in resource mobilization and project financing. Providing financing to government and privately promoted projects in every continent and every sector, Ethos has developed a unique risk modulation model which allows them to provide financing in terms not available anywhere in traditional financial markets. Additionally, Ethos provides advice to structure projects and restructure debt. Ethos supports and develops their clients to achieve their long-term goals with confidence.

For more information about Ethos, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com

About Ecom Mortgage, Inc:

Ecom Mortgage, Inc. is a licensed lender in California that provides full service direct lending in every area of mortgage lending, from purchasing to refinancing to construction lending. Ecom seeks to create excellence in providing sensible, prudent, and expert lending services to each one of their clients. Ecom offers access to a full range of mortgage programs as well as non-prime business purpose loans and bridge loans. All of Ecom's lending specialists are dedicated to finding the right loan - with the best rates, terms and lowest costs - to meet unique needs of their clients.

For more information about Ecom, please visit https://www.ecomloan.com

