Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA, Announces Deal with Gligan Fitness Ltd., UK, Under a Philanthropic Financing Facility (PFF) to Improve the Lives of Less Privileged Children in the United Kingdom

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to Gligan Fitness to expand their group fitness therapy and technology to help personalize the experience of those seeking help for both physical and mental disorders.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with Gligan Fitness Ltd., United Kingdom. Gligan Fitness promotes equality and self-reliance by providing support to allow young people to become agents of their development and progress. Ethos has committed to providing significant capital infusion that will continue for several years.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management Inc, stated,

GLIGAN FITNESS - UK LOGO

"We are thrilled and honored to be partnering with Gligan Fitness under the dynamic and passionate leadership of CEO and Founder, Laura Gligan. From the moment we met Laura we were totally captivated by her joyous, caring spirit and absolute positive mental attitude towards everything in her business, her life and especially towards vulnerable young people. We are very pleased to announce our Philanthropic Financing Facility (PFF) for Gligan Fitness and the commencement of a very important project, focused on improving the lives of young people, their families and the elderly in Manchester, England. The range of mental health issues that affect many people and communities today requires high quality interventions and support – Ethos is proud to be partnering with such a great individual in Laura Gligan, her team and organization at Gligan Fitness".

Laura Gligan, CEO and Founder, Gligan Fitness Ltd., stated,

"From the very first conversation with Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management it felt like a meeting of minds, and it was immediately clear that there was a shared vision between our organizations to create lasting and positive impacts across our communities. We are absolutely delighted and honored to be partnering with such a visionary organization, led by Carlos Santos. Gligan Fitness couldn't have asked for a more inspirational and engaged business partner to join forces with, in our mission to provide high quality interventions and support to the most vulnerable people in our communities. The long-term finance agreement will allow Gligan Fitness to focus on growing and scaling the services already delivered as well as widening the services offering and geographical reach. This is such an incredible exciting time for the business and we're really looking forward to getting the next couple of projects up and running".

Craig Freeman, Ethos UK Associate, stated,

"I was delighted to have been involved with Ethos and Laura on the project. Laura has so much energy and enthusiasm for her business and to helping the people of Manchester.

The partnership with Ethos will help her achieve her ambition of providing more services to the community a lot faster than she could have ever imagined. Keep up the good work Laura and Ethos!".

About Ethos Asset Management Inc:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com

About Gligan Fitness Ltd:

Gligan Fitness Ltd (Gligan Fitness) is an independent UK based company working to improve physical and mental wellbeing in our communities. In inner-city communities, physical and mental health issues are prolific and significantly impact the overall quality of life for the residents and their future prospects. Gligan Fitness works in these communities to improve people's overall physical and mental wellbeing.

For more information, please visit https://www.gliganfitness.co.uk/

Contacts:

Laura Gligan, CEO and Founder, Gligan Fitness Ltd:

Email [email protected]

Craig Freeman, Ethos UK Associate:

Email [email protected]

Ethos USA:

Ethos Asset Management INC: Press Office

[email protected]

+18585354814

SOURCE Ethos Asset Management Inc