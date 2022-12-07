Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA, Announces Deal with GRUPO CONSULTOR MEXICANO to build a Brand-New Hospital in the City of Queretaro, México

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to GRUPO CONSULTOR MEXICANO to construct this medical center in partnership with St. Andrews Health Center, an outright standard in the field of Hospital Operations and Services in the USA.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with GRUPO CONSULTOR MEXICANO (GCM), from Queretaro, Queretaro, México. Ethos has committed to providing significant capital infusion that will continue for several years.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management Inc, stated,

Founded in the year 1996, GCM has been involved in real estate and civil engineering construction works since its inception.

"This is an exceptional project that meets many investment and ESG criteria. The Celestin Family through engagements with the St. Andrews Board of Directors agreed upon a 7 (seven) hospital master plan in Mexico, that allows GCM to build at least one hospital every year in a Built to Suit (BTS) fashion for St. Andrews where St. Andrews commits to a 20 (twenty) year lease for the hospital and medical office facilities within the complex. In addition to the medical lease, GCM will lease out a hotel space to leading hotel operating brands. We remain humbled and impressed with the dedication, commitment, and vision of the Celestin Family, namely Erick Celestin Preciado, CFO, GCM and his Father, Heriberto Celestin Navarrete. Ethos is delighted to announce this groundbreaking deal in Mexico, providing 50 hospital beds, emergency room, imagining diagnostics, laboratory, reception, six operating theaters, hemodynamics, ten intensive care units & doctors' break room."

Erick Celestin Preciado, CFO, GCM, stated,

"I'm very grateful towards Ethos and everyone involved in this project, I'd like to give special mention to Roberto Suarez and Bucephalus. Thank you all for the confidence given to this project to develop this Hospital and be the first project finance executed by Ethos in Mexico. We are sure this is the beginning of a long-term relationship between our companies, developing high scale projects with positive social and environmental impact on Mexico".

Roberto Suárez Espinoza, Bucephalus, Asesores Financieros, stated,

"I'd like to thank GCM, the Celestin Family, Ethos and everyone involved in making this project a reality. This truly is a steppingstone in establishing Ethos' presence in México and the first of many deals to come with GCM's pipeline and Bucephalus' deal-flow. I'm confident the St. Andrews Hospital in Queretaro will be a hallmark of things to come".

Hans Kastensmith, Executive Director, Ethos, North and Central America, stated,

"This financing marks the opening of a major market for Ethos in Mexico and there could be no better way to start than to assist in establishing a new state of the art hospital facility and improving access to healthcare services to the people of Queretaro through the work of such an esteemed group of companies and people".

About Ethos Asset Management Inc:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com

About GRUPO CONSULTOR MEXICANO:

Founded in the year 1996, GCM has been involved in real estate and civil engineering construction works since its inception. The company currently has four areas of business, 1) Civil Construction, 2) Rail work, 3) Real Estate & Infrastructure and 4) Machinery Rentals. These business verticals allow GCM to expand and tailor client specific needs involving the Company in the most vital part of the construction process.

For more information, please visit https://www.gpoconsultormex.com.mx/

Contacts:

Roberto Suárez Espinoza, Bucephalus, Asesores Financieros:

Email [email protected] USA:

Ethos Asset Management INC: Press Office [email protected]

+18585354814

SOURCE Ethos Asset Management Inc