Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA, Announces Deal with Massai Construcoes Incorporacao e Participacão., Brazil, to Finance the Bara Hotel Project in the Most Prominent Tourist Location in the City of João Pessoa

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to Massai to complete the financing of the Bara Hotel Project by Massai, an award winning construction company, voted "the top 10 largest constructors in Brazil" for the last eight years.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Today), ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with Massai and has committed to providing significant capital infusion that will continue for several years.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management Inc, stated,

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with global reach in resource mobilization and project financing. For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com. Construtora Massai has a base of 3 consolidated operations in 2 large North Eastern states. Containing an operational base of more than 240 employees throughout the business network, in addition to important and solid partnerships, as well as other major construction companies and investors in important projects and potential society.

"We are very pleased to announce this impactful and sustainable project with such a prestigious and long track record company, Massai. The project involves the acquisition of a hotel chain and a restaurant. The continuity and expansion of the Bara Project which will provide solutions for the real estate market in the segments of business intelligence, construction and incorporation that contribute positively to society. We were impressed with the dynamic passion and vision of the owners and leadership team from Massai who worked closely with us to conclude the transaction, namely, Allison Dennis, José Hebert, Guy Porto. We are delighted to be continuing our investments in our largest market, Brazil, as our worldwide expansion continues."

Allison Dennis, Commercial Director, Massai, stated,

"We are a 26-year-old company that operates in the various branches of the real estate market and our purpose is to build a path that builds and positively transforms people's lives through the businesses and projects that we develop and build, the partnership built with Ethos Asset for our hotel operation ( Hotel Ba'ra ) and restaurant operations ( Ióca and Orama ) will positively transform tourism in our beautiful city João Pessoa/PB - Brazil, generating more than 200 direct jobs and 1000 indirect jobs. For the Massai Group, it is a privilege and a pleasure to have Ethos Asset Management Inc as a partner that promotes our business in the real estate area. Led by the dynamic Mr. Carlos Santos and his competent team."

Mayra Fonseca Couto, Ethos Chief Operating Officer - South America, stated,

"We are delighted to announce this partnership with Massai that will contribute to the tourism sector in Brazil's Northeast region. It is an innovative, disruptive, and sustainable architectural project that, allied to the qualification of the local workforce, will provide a unique experience for the clients. Besides, the job creation and the increase of the income will play an important role the local economy development."

Alexandre Caldas and Claudia Schwerz, Associate, Ethos, South America, stated,

"It is an honor to have Massai as an Ethos partner. Our congratulations to Allison Dennis, José Hebert, Guy Porto for the sustainable tourism project they are developing in northeastern Brazil. The investments in this line of business is important due to the great and positive impact tourism may bring, generating gains to the sector as well as job creation and social improvement in the surroundings of the project."

About Ethos Asset Management Inc:

For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com.

About Massai Construcoes Incorporacao e Participacão:

For more information, please visit https://massai.com.br/.

