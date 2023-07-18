Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA, Announces Deal with Mexican Airline, TAR Aerolíneas, to Develop a Major Expansion Project

News provided by

Ethos Asset Management Inc.; TAR Aerolíneas MEXICO

18 Jul, 2023, 08:24 ET

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to TAR Aerolíneas (parent company, Link Conexión Aérea SA de CV) a Mexican regional airline based in the city of Querétaro, the capital city of the homonymous state.

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with TAR Aerolíneas and has committed to providing significant capital infusion that will continue for several years.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management Inc, stated, 

Continue Reading
Link Conexión Aérea, S.A. de C.V d/b/a TAR Aerolíneas is a 100% Mexican equity ownership regional airline; which started commercial operations in March 2014, currently operating 18 domestic destinations; and internationally, through charter services covering the USA and the Caribbean. For more information, please visit www.tarmexico.com
Link Conexión Aérea, S.A. de C.V d/b/a TAR Aerolíneas is a 100% Mexican equity ownership regional airline; which started commercial operations in March 2014, currently operating 18 domestic destinations; and internationally, through charter services covering the USA and the Caribbean. For more information, please visit www.tarmexico.com

"It's an absolute honor to be partnering with an innovative company from Mexico's aviation industry where the domestic regional market presents a double-digit growth opportunity. With little competition in the domestic regional market, the regional market is attractive, underserved and difficult for other operators to access. The gap between supply and demand in the regional market is large and has widened as a result of the pandemic. With more 150-seat aircraft and a highly concentrated market, there is a gap in the strategy of major airlines that regional airlines can fill. Taking advantage of market opportunities led TAR to be the fastest growing airline and the leader in the regional market. The team from TAR Aerolíneas led by dynamic CEO, Ricardo Baston, an experienced aviation sector professional and Miguel Angel Franco Hernandez, Chairman of the Board, were very impressive with their expertise, vision and achievements to date that our decision to invest in their next phase of growth was sealed."

Ricardo Baston, CEO, TAR Aerolíneas, stated,

"We, at TAR, are very pleased to be partnering with solid financial entity such as Ethos Asset Management, to address the opportunity that the Mexican regional aviation market presents; via a loan facility which will enable TAR to strengthen its market position and providing the financial by resources to expand TAR's footprint in the market.  This partnership represents a major boost in the future of our airline, and I am confident that it will be a success.

Ethos Asset Management as leading investment firm, with a strong track record of success, in supporting the expansion of entities in a diverse industry base business.  There is no doubt that Ethos expertise in their field, together with a robust business understanding of aviation make them our partner of choice, when looking at achieving our goals and growth objectives.

We are excited about the potential of this partnership, and I look forward to working with Ethos Asset Management to help us achieve our goals. Together, we can make a difference in the future of aviation in México.

I am confident that this partnership will be a success, and I look forward to seeing our airline continue to grow and prosper."

Hans Kastensmith, Executive Director, North and Central America, Ethos Asset Management Inc., stated,

"I am very pleased to see the Mexican market for Ethos come alive with such an impressive partnership between Ethos and TAR. Mexico figures greatly into our growth strategy in the region and we see great things on the horizon in the coming weeks, months, and years". I would like to thank both the Ethos and TAR teams for their dedication in making this deal a reality."

Roberto Suarez Espinoza, Associate, Mexico, Ethos Asset Management Inc., stated,

"It is an absolute joy to have the opportunity to work with great people and good friends: I am grateful to have been able to be part of this transaction. The Mexican airline industry needs a consolidated 4th player to engage in further competition and bring greater health to a starved market. I'd like to thank Miguel, Ricardo and Alberto at TAR for their trust in me and Ethos for their financing needs: as well as Carlos and Hans within Ethos in all their support and trust during this process."

About Ethos Asset Management Inc:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with global reach in resource mobilization and project financing. 

For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com

About TAR Aerolíneas:

Link Conexión Aérea, S.A. de C.V d/b/a TAR Aerolíneas is a 100% Mexican equity ownership regional airline; which started commercial operations in March 2014, currently operating 18 domestic destinations; and internationally, through charter services covering the USA and the Caribbean.

For more information, please visit www.tarmexico.com

Contacts:

Ricardo Baston, CEO, TAR Aerolíneas:

Email [email protected]

Roberto Suarez Espinoza, Associate, Mexico, Ethos Asset Management Inc:

Email [email protected]

Ethos USA:

Ethos Asset Management INC: Press 
Office [email protected]
+18585354814

SOURCE Ethos Asset Management Inc.; TAR Aerolíneas MEXICO

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.