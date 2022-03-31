Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA Announces Deal with North Point Group LLC., to Finance Real Estate Projects in North America

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to North Point Group, a Real Estate Fund., as Ethos Asset Management INC., continues its Investment Drive in Major US Real Estate Projects

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with North Point Group, a Virginia based property development project. Ethos, a private project financing provider based in San Diego, California, with global operations, has committed to providing significant capital, that will continue for several years.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management, stated,

"We are committed to supporting and providing finance to North Point Group a unique and innovative project through our Classic Financing Facility (CFF). Covid19 has driven the current global economic situation and has had a significant influence on property owners, brokers, developers, and real estate entrepreneurs. North Point Group is a well organised and experienced company with a strong management team with specialist skills in investing in US Real Estate. We are honoured and proud to be partnering with Pya Cope, an inspirational strategic leader and entrepreneur and North Point Group. This is an initial investment that we believe will lead to significant future projects and further investments. We whole-heartedly support North Point Group's ambitions to deliver their projects providing new homes, offices and commercial spaces, new jobs and to finally commence operations which have been delayed due to the Covid19 pandemic."

Pya Cope, CEO, North Point Group, stated,

"We thank Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA, for the trust placed in us and our vision. We relentlessly pursue and fulfil the dreams of our clients, who look to us for investment opportunities offer in the real estate market. North Point seeks out real estate in high end markets where appreciation in values will reward clients who put their trust in us. properties to the highest construction standards and the guarantee of a high quality of life living. The partnership with Ethos will be a catalyst for us to maximize the possibilities for us to invest in work with our customers to and to expand into design and build luxury residential properties and in new desirable locations. We are delighted to be associated with Ethos and look forward to forging a long-term relationship with the whole team. Our group objectives are to rapidly invest in the development of in prime, high-quality real estate projects across the North America market with the valued assistance of Ethos, our preferred finance partner."

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with a global reach in resource mobilization and project financing. Providing financing to government and privately promoted projects in every continent and every sector, Ethos has developed a unique risk modulation model which allows them to provide financing in terms not available anywhere in traditional financial markets. Additionally, Ethos provides advice to structure projects and restructure debt. Ethos supports and develops their clients to achieve their long-term goals with confidence.

You can hear from Carlos Santos, Ethos CEO, in London where he is Guest Speaker and Panellist at The Leaders Without Borders Leadership Summit and International Honours, the #1 gathering of high-achieving level professionals from all across the World, at THE DRAPER'S HALL, THROGMORTON AVENUE, LONDON, UK, on May 30th and 31st 2022.

For more information about Ethos, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com

About North Point Group LLC:

North Point Group LLC, is a US-based new, dynamic property development and real estate investment company. With decades of experience in investing and project managing real estate projects and developments, North Point is well placed to capitalise on the Post Covid growth and expansion in the construction sector.

Contacts:

North Point Group:

Pya Cope, CEO, North Point Group:

[email protected]

Ethos:

Ethos Asset Management INC:

Press Office

[email protected]

+1 858-535-4814

SOURCE Ethos Asset Management Inc