Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA, Announces Deal with RAH Solar, Brazil, Photovoltaic Leasing Company, with the Aim of Reducing User Costs Adding Ecological and Sustainable Value

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to RAH Solar to invest in the retail sector of the Bahia market aiming at reducing energy pricing, reducing environmental impact and increasing sustainable profitability.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Today), ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with RAH Solar, Brazil. Ethos has committed to providing significant capital infusion that will continue for several years.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management Inc, stated,

"We are delighted to be partnering with one of the most innovative energy companies in Brazil delivering critically important photovoltaic equipment at reduced cost. We were very impressed with the vision, determination and passion of Adriano Guerreiro Segura CEO, his technical expertise and successful business track record. RAH Solar's dynamic model of being approved by an energy provider, supplying the entire photovoltaic system and following up with the installation, support, management and maintenance is what helped us decide to invest in this winning company. We are very pleased to continue our growth and presence in Brazil as our strongest and largest market where we have unprecedented numbers of projects to fulfil in our pipeline."

Adriano Guerreiro Segura CEO and Founder, RAH Solar, stated,

"We are very pleased to have Ethos, represented by CEO Carlos Santos, as a partner in our business expansion initiative. Certainly, it is a relationship that begins exquisitely and that we hope will grow much more over the years. The whole process was characterized by quality of service, technical expertise on the financial market and the shared vision of the renewable energy market. We feel honored to realize that every day we have more space for investments in sustainability, cost reduction and non-polluting energy."

Mayra Fonseca Couto, Chief Operating Officer - South America, stated,

"The Brazilian market has experienced a strong growth in the photovoltaic energy sector that has been driven by the energy inflation experienced, with the constant high price of electricity leading companies and domestic consumers to seek cheaper alternatives that provide great contributions to the environment. The partnership signed between Rah Solar and Ethos reflects the synergy for the implementation of sustainable projects and also aims to contribute to a segment that occupies a prominent position in the Brazilian energy matrix."

About Ethos Asset Management Inc:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com.

About RAH Solar:

"Rah Solar is a brazilian company focused on the domestic renewable energy market, deployment and investment in photovoltaic panels for the end customer. Our operation goes through the whole process including energy generation, supplying, installation, support, management and maintenance, optimizing time and costs. Energy, sustainability and technology are its 3 main pillars from research to delivery".

For more information, please visit http://rahsolar.com.br/

Adriano Guerreiro Segura CEO and Founder, RAH Solar:

Email [email protected]

Ethos USA:

Ethos Asset Management INC:

Press Office [email protected]

+18585354814

SOURCE Ethos Asset Management Inc