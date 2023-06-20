Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA, Announces Deal with Sector Resources Ltd., a Mining Company Operating in Colombia and Canada

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to Sector Resources, to focus on the development and operation of mining related projects in the respective regions.

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with Sector Resources Ltd., founded in 1995 to focus on the development and operation of mining related projects. Sector's mission is to concentrate on acquiring and developing gold silver copper and industrial minerals interests in Canada and Colombia. Ethos has committed to providing significant capital infusion that will continue for several years.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management Inc, stated,

Sector Resources Ltd., is focused on mining projects that complement the communities with strict environmental standards, and inclusion in all mine planning. We encourage utilization of local work forces along with education of the workforce to make our projects part of the community. (PRNewsfoto/Sector Resources Ltd,Ethos Asset Management Inc)

"We are delighted to announce this high impact infra structure and industrial project, partnering with Sector Resources Ltd., led by the dynamic William Dell'Orfano and his team. Sector Resources has played a very important role in the communities where it operates mines, contracting local services, housing, catering and other services related to mining to hire most of the workforce from the Santa Isabel town and the local region in Colombia as well as the town of Atlin, British Columbia, Canada. The social program approved by the National Mining agency in Colombia includes to provide services to the community such as health, education and activities for the youth such as sports, and social events. The benefits program being developed for the Taku River Tlingit, First Nation, in Atlin British Columbia, contemplates educational grants for training First Nation members in the trades of electrical, plumbing, welding, mechanics and equipment operation. The Colombian mine will commence a drilling program that will start with the design and preparation of the contractors for access ramp development and diamond drilling program to 5000 meters. This will increase reserves internally in the mine and keep the operation going, while the exploration program will take place in three stages. The Canadian mine is in its final year of exploration where the processing facility has been built and is being commissioned. The production phase is scheduled to commence in 2024. We look forward to working with William and Sector developing these new and exciting projects adding value to the economy and improving local communities through the creation of new jobs, social programs and developing mineral interests to create wealth for all stakeholders."

William Dell'Orfano, Founder and President, Sector Resources Ltd, stated,

Working With Ethos Asset Management has been nothing short of absolute positivity. Sector Resources Ltd and Ethos Asset Management have forged a relationship that applies capital towards projects that will allow our people and the people of the communities we impact to be part of a careful and responsible mineral development program and their personal growth. Our greatest assets are our people and the communities we partner with. We look forward to meeting the needs of our communities and the successful development of both our Colombian and Canadian projects.

Mayra Couto, Chief Operating Officer, Ethos, South America, stated,

"We are very sure that the partnership established between Sector Resources and Ethos will bring significant benefits, since it is a project of great economic and social impact. The project goes beyond the mining activity and will promote the increase of the economic activity, benefiting the service sector, besides having the commitment with the youth education, health, and culture of the local society. Our congratulations to Mr. William Dell'Orfano and the whole team at Sector Resources for the robust and sustainable project with focus on the mineral operation under the best social, legal and environmental standards."

Alaor Pinheiro Guerra, Associate, Ethos, South America, stated,

"We had the pleasure of providing Sector Resources Ltd, an American company in the industrial mining sector, the opportunity to implement its two projects, through the bold financing model that Ethos offers to companies in all sectors of the world economy.

We thank Sector for its trust and partnership during the negotiations to prepare the documents, and especially Ethos Asset Management for believing in our work."

About Ethos Asset Management Inc:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

For more information, please visit http://www.ethosasset.com/.

About Sector Resources Ltd:

Sector Resources Ltd., is focused on mining projects that complement the communities with strict environmental standards, and inclusion in all mine planning. We encourage utilization of local work forces along with education of the workforce to make our projects part of the community. This approach provides long term security for the capital deployed and a return of capital, a reasonable return on investment and most importantly a high return on enhancing people's lives associated with the projects.

