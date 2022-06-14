Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA Announces Deal with Shadow Holdings Ltd., United Kingdom, to Develop their Dragon Studio Projects, the Welsh TV and Film Studio to Expand their Facilities

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to Shadow Holdings, owner of Dragon TV and Film Studios, who have hosted several high profile projects from Hollywood studio productions such as Will (TNT), The Bastard Executioner (Fox), Brave New World (NBC Universal) and most recently Willow (Lucasfilm/Disney).

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with Shadow Holdings Ltd, specifically aimed at refinancing existing debt and to construct a new state of the art studio and additional support facilities. Ethos, a private project financing provider based in San Diego, California, with global operations, has committed to providing significant capital, that will continue for several years.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management, stated,

Shadow Holdings Ltd

"We are honoured and delighted to be partnering with Shadow Holdings in Wales. Dragon TV and Film Studios have become a major company in the TV and film industry in Wales and now have a state-of-the-art production facility back online. Having attracted NBC Universal in 2019 for its flagship show 'Brave New World', the Dragon management team set about updating the facility bringing it closer to the potential they always knew it had. Following the successful Season 1 shoot of 'Brave New World', Dragon Studios attracted globally recognised Lucasfilm, part of the Disney group to Wales. We were impressed with Shadow's management team, with their vision and passion to transform the Welsh TV and Film industry into a global player building on their successful foundations in place. In order to build on this initial success, the team at Dragon have been in discussions with a number of production executives with a view to securing a prosperous future for not only the studios but for the industry as a whole in Wales."

Mr Gethyn Mills, Managing Director - Shadow Holdings Ltd and Tom Guy, Director of Operations stated,

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Ethos Asset Management to ensure that the first phase of our new developments can be realised. We are a small but ambitious team and are delighted that Carlos and the Ethos team understand our vision and share our enthusiasm for the project. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship between both companies."

Mr Craig Freeman, Ethos UK Associate, stated,

"I am pleased to be part of the Ethos team to help Shadow Holdings secure funding for the construction of new studios on the Dragon Studios site. This will continue the growth of the film industry in South Wales and help to bring larger productions to the area."

About Ethos Asset Management, Inc:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with a global reach in resource mobilization and project financing. Providing financing to government and privately promoted projects in every continent and every sector, Ethos has developed a unique risk modulation model which allows them to provide financing in terms not available anywhere in traditional financial markets.

For more information about Ethos, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com

About Shadow Holdings Ltd:

Shadow Holdings Management team have combined many years of experience in the Film and TV industry with experience in finance, construction and studio management. Our team have previously been involved in some of the largest shows to have shot in Wales and have relationships with some of the largest production companies in the world.

Contacts:

Shadow Holdings Ltd / Dragon (TV & Film) Studios Wales Ltd:

[email protected]

Ethos UK Contact:

Mr. Craig Freeman, Ethos Associate

Ethos USA:

Ethos Asset Management INC:

Press Office

[email protected]

+18585354814

SOURCE Ethos Asset Management INC