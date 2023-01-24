Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA, Announces Deal with The Cooperativa Mista São Luiz Ltda, "Coopermil", an Agricultural Cooperative Based in Santa Rosa, Brazil

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to Coopermil to search for new partnerships for the aggregation of value and sustainability of the Cooperative's business, as well as Coopermil's consolidation strategy in its area of action.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with The Cooperativa Mista São Luiz Ltda, "Coopermil", a Cooperative whose mission is to organize rural producers as the best form of management for small property. Ethos has committed to providing significant capital infusion that will continue for several years.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management Inc, stated,

Being a cooperative and believing in the principles of cooperativism, Coopermil since its conception, cultivates the ideal of slow growth, but solid, effective and planned, following the directions of the economy and the market, for the benefit of its associate and therefore, with the consent of the same.

"This is an exceptional project that meets many investment and ESG criteria. The project's concept is based on sustainability, meeting national and international technical needs. Coopermil is a limited liability association of producers and retailers, that aims to contribute to its fellows into commerce of merchandise and distribution of products, of nonprofitable need. For 2022, Coopermil has targeted growth of 3.7%, reaching a turnover close to R$ 1.25 billion. The strategic plan will prioritize the search for new partnerships to add value and sustainability to the Cooperative's business, as well as a strategy to consolidate Coopermil in its area of action. Our decision to invest in this inspirational organization was made easy by the impressive Ernani Thober, President, whose vision, passion and commitment as an Agronomist was exceptional."

Ernani Thober, President, Coopermil, stated,

"As we are a Cooperative that brings together more than 4,200 small and medium-sized farmers, the partnership with Ethos Management will allow us to expand the work focused on the permanence of these farmers in rural activities with productivity and profitability. More than an injection of capital, this partnership opens new perspectives for the growth of the Cooperative and its members with sustainability. I am sure that this is only the beginning of a great partnership."

Mayra Fonseca Couto, Ethos Chief Operating Officer - South America, stated,

"The partnership with Coopermil makes us very proud. It is a Cooperative that has always had a responsible and sustainable growth since its foundation, in 1955. The project will assist not only its 4,200 members, but will also generate new jobs, bring income to the region, provide business expansion in the sectors already explored, and allow the current benefits to be extended to other producers. I would like to reiterate our satisfaction in financing another project in the Agribusiness sector that reinforces Ethos' interest and participation in this relevant economic activity for the Brazilian market."

Alexandre Caldas and Cláudia Schwerz, Ethos Associates, South America, stated,

"It is an honor to have Coopermil as an Ethos partner. The way in which CEO Ernani Thober and his team manage the company's core business has had very positive impacts on the continuous generation of new jobs, exemplary sustainability policies and social improvement in the surroundings of its operating bases. This project aimed at expanding the company's business division in agribusiness is proof of the versatility and diversified vision of the businesses they are developing."

About Ethos Asset Management Inc:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com

About The Cooperativa Mista São Luiz Ltda, "Coopermil"

"Cooperativa Mista São Luiz Ltda, was founded on August 27, 1955, in the locality of Quinqüentenário, then district of Santa Rosa, now a municipality of Tuparendi - RS. Initially, 47 associates were attended, all of which were related to agriculture."

For more information, please visit http://www.coopermil.com/

