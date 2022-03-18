Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA Announces Deal with The Lakehouse LLC, a Stunning Property Location for Special Event Venues in Standish, Maine, USA

Partnership provides long term financing to The Lakehouse to provide executive catering, wedding and business events to their target customers from the Government and Corporate America to Fortune 500 executives and international clients.

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA , announced a new long-term financing partnership with The Lakehouse LLC, located on an exquisite estate set on over 8 acres with 600 feet of lake shore frontage. The 8,241 square foot property is impressively positioned on a peninsula that is adjoined by a 130-acre nature preserve in Standish Maine.

Carlos Santos, President and CEO of Ethos stated:

The Lake House

"We are delighted to announce this very special deal in the high-end leisure and executive events sector in North America. The executive catering and wedding planning business is highly competitive, but we believe that under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Chris Hargrove, VP, there is no other place in Maine that has carved a place for high-quality events and leisure, combined with exceptional local seafood and cuisine. Hargrove III Events is a full-service Event Design and Management Production Company. Their team delivers masterful event concept, design, planning, and production. They have produced exclusive, one-of-a kind events in hundreds of premier, five-star venues throughout the world and the United States, including museums, private homes and estates, magnificent resorts and hotels, corporate headquarters, historical monuments and exotic islands. Their experience includes producing unforgettable events and experiences, both indoor and outdoor. We are proud to be partnering with Mr. Hargrove and The Lakehouse for the long term as we continue to invest in the US."

Chris Hargrove, VP of The Lakehouse LLC said:

"Sebago Lake is the true definition of lake living and one of Maine's most beautiful natural resources. The Lake House itself offers many indoor and outdoor spaces providing endless options for creative event design and memorable experiences. The privacy, combined with the spectacular and serene natural waterfront surroundings, The Lake House offers it the perfect setting for weddings, milestone celebrations, corporate retreats, and vacations alike. Sebago Lake offers guests the opportunity for explorations and outdoor activities all year long. The Lake House at Sebago Lake is located just a short drive from the Portland International Jet Port."

About Ethos Asset Management:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent US-based company with a global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com/ .

About The Lakehouse:

"Our knowledge in venue design and management, in combination with our experience and attention to detail, allows us to deliver flawless, extraordinary events. Hargrove III Events will ensure that The Lake House at Sebago becomes one of the premier destinations of the Northeastern United States."

For more information, please visit http://www.hargroveiiievents.com/

Contacts:

The Lakehouse:

Chris Hargrove, VP, The Lakehouse LLC

[email protected]

Ethos Asset Management INC:

Press Office

[email protected]

+18585354814

SOURCE Ethos Asset Management Inc