Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA, Announces Deal with The Ohio Health Information Partnership, a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) Company, Ohio's Designated Statewide Health Information Exchange (DBA CliniSync HIE)

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to Ohio to Improve the Outcomes of Ohioans by Focusing on Health Disparities and Equity.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with The Ohio Health Information Partnership, a non-profit operating the statewide health information exchange, CliniSync. CliniSync electronically connects 156 hospitals, 13 health plans and thousands of providers, ensuring they have access to the information needed to improve care coordination for patients across Ohio. Ethos has committed to providing significant capital infusion that will continue for several years.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management Inc, stated,

"We are delighted to be able to support CliniSync and their Stakeholders across Ohio through our Philanthropic Financing Facility (PFF). We recognize the importance of the innovative health data and health information infrastructure that CliniSync has put in place in Ohio. We whole-heartedly support CliniSync's vision to meet patient and population health needs by enhancing the ability for Ohio's healthcare providers, community-based organizations, and other stakeholders to access important health information technology. Our decision to invest in this inspirational organization was made easy by the impressive CEO, Dan Paoletti, whose vision, passion and commitment to Ohioans was exceptional."

Dan Paoletti, Chief Executive Officer, The Ohio Health Information Partnership, stated,

"CliniSync and our Stakeholders are committed to addressing health disparities and equity for all Ohioans by overcoming barriers and roadblocks preventing better outcomes. Recognizing that 75% of health outcomes are affected by social determinants of health, enabling coordination, and facilitating information flow are critical steps. The partnership with Ethos creates a significant opportunity to make real change through an aligned approach advancing critical technology infrastructures and managing social drivers of health."

About Ethos Asset Management Inc:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com

About The Ohio Health Information Partnership:

CliniSync is one of the most successful HIEs in the nation. Improving healthcare coordination is at the core of everything, ensuring the people organizing, managing, or delivering healthcare have access to a comprehensive picture of a patient's health information, they can make better informed, data-driven decisions that can make healthcare more equitable for all people.

For more information, please visit https://clinisync.org/

