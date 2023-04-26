Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA, Announces Deal with TruGolf, Inc., USA, the Leading Creator of Indoor Golf Software for Over 40 Years

Partnership Provides Long-Term Financing to TruGolf, which began as Access Software, Inc., a video game developer based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Access Software was co-founded in November 1982 by Chris Jones, the current chief executive officer of TruGolf. In April 1999, Access Software was purchased by Microsoft Corp., for its expertise in golf software development.

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with TruGolf and has committed to providing significant capital infusion that will continue for several years.

Our team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT, the brand's industry-leading software. Since TruGolf's beginning, we have continued to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology. For more information, please visit: www.TruGolf.com

Ethos Asset Management Inc. CEO Carlos Santos stated, "It's an absolute honor to be partnering with such a prestigious company with a long track record of success and market leadership in golf software technology, golf simulators and hardware. TruGolf has created industry-leading golf physics and graphics software such as the Links™ series, one of the most honored and award-winning of all PC sports titles and have continued this tradition most recently with E6 CONNECT. We are delighted to support TruGolf to roll out their new launch monitor, that will unlock cutting-edge swing visualization, ease-of-use features like the Instant Impact Laser, and Intelligent Dashboard. The US is our largest market, and we are excited about this partnership in the sports software gaming sector. The team from TruGolf, led by Chris Jones, was very impressive and experts in their field, making our decision to invest very easy."

TruGolf Inc. CEO Chris Jones stated, "We are very grateful for the opportunity to get to know Carlos and his team at Ethos. The way they have embraced our long-term vision, and their financial commitment to our growth, continues to inspire us. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship as we work together to take our game of golf to everyone. From our new launch monitor, Apogee, to our pending new E6 software, codenamed Apex, to our franchise and Virtual Golf Association, we have some amazing projects to further strengthen our brand and our mutual relationship."

Hans Kastensmith, Executive Director, Ethos Asset Management Inc., stated, "We are extremely pleased to add TruGolf to our growing number of financings in the software vertical in the North and Central American region for Ethos. I have been impressed with the technology in TGI's offering and as usual have enjoyed working with Mr. Santos and the rest of my colleagues at Ethos in closing this financing."

About Ethos Asset Management Inc.:

Ethos Asset Management is an independent, US-based company with global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com

About TruGolf Inc:

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. We build products that capture the spirit of golf. Our mission is to help grow the game by making it more available, approachable and affordable through technology…because we believe golf is for everyone.

Contacts:

Brenner Adams, Chief Growth Officer, TruGolf Inc. :

Press: [email protected]

Ethos USA:

Ethos Asset Management Inc. : Press Office

[email protected]

+18585354814

SOURCE Ethos Asset Management Inc.; TruGolf