Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA, Announces Deal with Tygrus LLC, a Life Science, Research & Development, and Licensing Company

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to Tygrus LLC to support their platform technology that has numerous applications across a wide spectrum of industries.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Today), ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with Tygrus LLC, based in Troy, Michigan. Ethos has committed to providing significant capital infusion that will continue for several years to the technology company that develops, manufactures, and licenses its patented specialty, inorganic chemistries in multiple vertical markets.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management Inc, stated,

"This is a unique and exciting project that has a large environmental impact that meets our investment criteria. Tygrus has a disruptive platform technology that has numerous applications across a wide variety of industries. The Tygrus chemistries have indicated effectiveness as a replacement for many harmful incumbent industrial chemicals and toxic preservatives. Tygrus' formulated products provide innovative solutions in sectors such as agriculture, leather processing, food and beverage, healthcare, cosmetics, personal care, and industrial cleaning. The Tygrus business model entails both marketing directly and licensing its patented, trade secret and general technology methods to strategic partners in specific vertical markets. We were very impressed with the team from Tygrus, led by Daniel Jenuwine, Chairman of the Board, John Coppolino, Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Carlson, Chief Technology Officer, we believe their vision and commitment to improving our lives through the application of safer chemistry will make a positive impact across the globe."

John Coppolino, Chief Executive Officer of Tygrus LLC, stated,

"We are extremely excited to be working with the Ethos and Attributed Holdings teams and we want to thank Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos, Hans Kastensmith, Executive Director of Ethos and Ozer Firat, Managing Partner Attributed Holdings for making this opportunity possible and believing in the Tygrus mission. This unique financing structure provides Tygrus the opportunity to capitalize our Company for accelerated future growth leveraging Ethos's favorable financing terms in an uncertain economic global marketplace."

Ozer Firat, Managing Partner Attributed Holdings, stated,

"We believe in Tygrus' technology and its potential to change the World. As Attributed Holdings and Kozon Partners, we certainly care about the financial return of investments; however, making an impact for future generations and making positive contributions to the world is much more valuable to us. Consuming less water, reducing carbon emissions, modernizing traditional chemical industry and making them sustainable are among our main goals. We are very happy to be a part of this structure and to contribute to the growth of the story."

Hans Kastensmith, Executive Director, Ethos, North and Central America, stated,

"This financing marks another hugely innovative project adding to Ethos' growing portfolio of investments in companies that are making a significant impact on their specific markets and just as importantly on the environment. I am proud, as always, to be a part of such an esteemed team of professionals with such vision."

About Ethos Asset Management Inc:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com.

About Tygrus LLC:

Tygrus is a Life Science, Research & Development, and Licensing Company that manufactures and/or formulates its trade secret and patented chemistries. The Company's disruptive platform technology has numerous applications across a wide variety of industries. The Tygrus chemistries have indicated effectiveness as a replacement for many harmful incumbent industrial chemicals. In addition, third party tests indicate that Tygrus' formulated products provide innovative solutions in sectors such as agriculture, leather processing, food and beverage, healthcare, cosmetics, personal care, and industrial cleaning. The Tygrus business model entails both marketing directly and licensing its patented, trade secret and general technology methods to strategic partners in specific vertical markets. These licenses will provide the right to leverage Tygrus' intellectual property, methods and trademarks for geographic markets, for specific applications in identified fields of use. Tygrus is a Delaware limited liability company headquartered in Troy, Michigan. The company has been granted a combined 31 United States and International Patents along with an additional 19 published application patents in various stages of the patent approval process.

The Tygrus Team and its stakeholders are dedicated to producing a significant positive impact in the world by providing a safer and more effective alternative to the current solutions. Our mission is to reduce the use of harmful chemicals across industries and around the globe. Our mission to "Better Everything" is being executed by a team of passionate industry executives who share our culture and vision.

For more information, please visit https://www.tygrus.com/.

8 USPTO patents granted (including two composition-of-matter patents)

• 23 International patents granted

• 19 Published application patents

