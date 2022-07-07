Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA Announces Sustainability and Net Zero Bonus to Clients Reducing Interest Rates and Confirms 49 million USD Awarded Under Philanthropic Financing Facility in 2021

SAN DIEGO , July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Today), ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. USA, announced within all its Financing Facilities a 0.5% reduction to interest rates for project financing applications presenting accountability concepts safeguarding the NET ZERO EMISSION target and overall sustainability.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management, confirmed as follows:

The potential for growth of economies historically always was triggered by the availability of cheap energy, opening the path to mechanization and automation.

The unmatched growth of economies throughout the last two centuries on a worldwide scale has piled up issues in matters of global warming, biodiversity, waste dissipation and water utilization, which require a new approach to tackle the causes of unsustainable economic conduct and open a path to a fair share of wealth to all.

The international efforts to mitigate the negative consequences of this development have been focussed at the United Nation's UNFCCC secretariat (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) and milestone treaties at the 2015 Paris Agreement and the 1997 Kyoto Protocol.

The aim of the Paris Agreement is to keep the global average temperature rise this century as close as possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The ultimate objective of all three agreements under the UNFCCC is to stabilize greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere at a level that will prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system, in a time frame which allows ecosystems to adapt naturally and enables sustainable development.

While the overall targets are clear, considerable efforts are needed to translate the ambitions into rules of conduct monitored by specific metrics and accountability of the acting parties. Sustainability cannot be established without changing the paradigms of production and the pricing of common properties, both leading to an increase of production costs. The concept for investors to follow in the projects will be "The NET ZERO EMISSIONS PRODUCTION," applying not only to manufacturing, farming and transportation industries, but also for all other sectors of economic activities.

Apart from reducing and fully avoiding greenhouse gas emissions, scavenging and compensating complements of projects like carbon capture and storage (CSS) technologies, synfuels and reforestation will have to be integrated as part of ventures.

Being aware of its responsibility Ethos Asset Management pledges to contribute to tackle the challenges by promoting projects committed to NET ZERO EMISSIONS PRODUCTION.

Within its Financing Facilities, Ethos will grant a 0.5% reduction to interest rates for project financing applications presenting accountability concepts safeguarding the NET ZERO EMISSION target and overall sustainability.

Furthermore, ETHOS will preferentially approve financing for projects openly and accountably being committed to sustainable rules of conduct.

Let's now turn to Ethos' Unique Model of Philanthropy.

Many financial companies are increasingly taking on a more active role in philanthropic efforts. While there are a number of reasons for this shift, one of the most important, is the growing recognition of the role that businesses can play in addressing social problems. By partnering with charities and other organizations, Ethos is helping to increase the reach and impact of their giving. In addition, by aligning their philanthropic efforts with their business goals, they are building goodwill and improving their bottom line. As more and more companies will adopt this approach, it is likely that the financial sector will play an increasingly important role in the drive to tackle global challenges.

Ethos' unique model of philanthropy circumvents the issues that are frequently observed in the market, namely the fact that foundations do not allocate funds to their missions and that financial companies do not have the time or the structure to concentrate on social responsibility on a daily basis. The Philanthropic Financing Facility (PFF) began as a standard financing facility; however, if the client successfully accomplished its economic and social goals, which could be evidenced and confirmed by an independent audit, Ethos would convert the financing into a grant that did not require repayment. If a client wishes to apply for the PFF, they will be required to go through the same onboarding and approval procedure as any other client. This means that Ethos will evaluate the submitted projects in the same manner that it would any other project. The facility would ensure that only the "proper" use of the funds would qualify to convert the facility into a grant, and it would monitor how the funds are spent. The PFF enables Ethos to focus on three key areas, Profit, Values and Culture. This guarantees long term sustainability as opposed to a short-term view and focus on exclusively profit.

Such innovation in the Philanthropic world can have a huge impact on society and the economy where Ethos is active, and this is represented in the 49 million USD awarded by Ethos during the year 2021. Ethos' trustworthy reputation as a provider of financial services is a direct result of its active participation in the community.

The University of Oxford is hosting the University's first sustainable finance summit. The Oxford Sustainable Finance Summit 2022 will bring together leading researchers from across Oxford with practitioners, policymakers, regulators, and civil society organisations to examine and reflect on the latest developments and trends in sustainable finance and investment. The summit will also showcase and critically evaluate emerging best practice across finance sub-sectors, asset classes, and sustainability themes.

Ethos Asset Management Inc., is proud to announce that it is a sponsor of this prestigious event in line with its commitment to sustainable finance and Corporate Social Responsibility policies.

Join us for two special days in Oxford on Wednesday, 20th July and Thursday, 21st July 2022 for this unique in-person conference.

https://osfs2022.net/

About Ethos Asset Management, Inc.:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with a global reach in resource mobilization and project financing. Providing financing to government and privately promoted projects in every continent and every sector, Ethos has developed a unique risk modulation model which allows them to provide financing in terms not available anywhere in traditional financial markets.

For more information about Ethos, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com

Contacts:

Ethos USA:

Ethos Asset Management INC.: Press Office

[email protected]

+1 858.535.4814

SOURCE Ethos Asset Management Inc.