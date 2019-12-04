Ethos Creative Group Wins Davey Award

BURLINGTON, N.C., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Davey Awards have recognized Ethos Creative Group with a Silver award in their Experiential & Immersive-Live Experiences category. This is the 15th year for the awards, which, for 2019, had almost 3,000 entries from across the U.S. and around the world.

Co-owned by Christine Xoinis and Matt Mullen, Ethos is gratified by the honor. "Recognition like this, from our peers, is especially meaningful to us," said Christine Xoinis. "It validates all of the effort that goes into what we do."

Ethos Creative Group

In determining the winners, entries are judged on their merits, based on a standard of excellence as determined by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts. Ethos won for their work for Radisson Hotel Group's 2019 Americas Business Conference.

As the event's creative agency, Ethos Creative Group developed the conference theme, designed the conference website and app, developed all pre-conference communications, wrote executive scripts, developed signage plans, designed all event signage and activation stations, and designed executive presentations and main stage graphics.

Sanctioned and judged by Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, the awards are an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms. Academy members include executives from organizations such as Condé Nast, Disney, GE, Microsoft, Monster.com, MTV, Sesame Workshops, Worktank and Yahoo!

"On behalf of the Daveys and the Academy, we want to applaud this year's entrants for their dedication and commitment to their craft," said Derek Howard, executive director of the academy. "We offer our congratulations once again to those selected as winners, as they truly embody the spirit of the award."

About Ethos Creative Group

Ethos Creative Group is a boutique agency that offers premium creative services for select clients. Ethos is well-suited for communicators who require custom creative work that displays thought leadership and a high-end design aesthetic. Ethos has won a number of prestigious competitions for branded content such as the Apex Awards for Publication Excellence, the Pearl Awards and the Communicator Awards. Ethos thinks strategically to help build brands, communicate objectives and enhance organizational reputations. Ethos is proud to be a woman-owned and minority-owned business. For more information on Ethos Creative Group, visit www.ethoscreate.com.

Please contact Bailey Profitt at +1 336-233-4325 or bailey.profitt@ethoscreate.com for high-resolution imagery, more information about Ethos Creative Group, or to arrange an interview with company leadership.

