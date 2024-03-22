Ethos Notifies Individuals of Data Security Incident

JAMAICA PLAIN, Mass., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethos, also known as Southwest Boston Senior Services, announces that it suffered a cyber security incident on November 18, 2023. We remained able to provide services to our community and immediately launched an investigation to determine what happened and what information may have been accessed by an unauthorized person during the incident. On March 13, 2024 the investigation revealed that some of the data accessed contained personal information and whose data may have been involved.

While Ethos has no information that anyone's data has been misused, we are providing information to recipients of services whose information may have been involved in the incident. The potentially involved information included names, addresses, medical insurance information, and health and treatment information. For a small group of people, Social Security numbers were involved. On March 19, 2024 we determined current address information for the potentially involved individuals in order to effectuate written notification of the incident.

We immediately contacted independent cybersecurity professionals to advise on preventing unauthorized disclosures in the future.

We will be notifying by letter individuals who potentially had data involved in this incident. The letters include information about the incident and steps individuals who may have had their information involved can take to monitor and protect their information.

Ethos has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and related concerns. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 9:00 am – 9:00 pm Eastern Time and can be reached at 1-888-827-5593.

Ethos is not aware of the misuse of any information resulting from this incident.

Ethos is a private, not-for-profit organization that promotes the independence, dignity, and well-being of the elderly and disabled and achieves its mission through the coordination and delivery of high-quality, affordable home and community-based care. It is headquartered at 555 Amory Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

