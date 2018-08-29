Ethos Unveils Bedrock, a Revolutionary Platform Connecting Financial Institutions With the Blockchain

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethos.io, a leading cryptocurrency services provider, is excited to unveil its institutional blockchain solutions platform Ethos Bedrock.

Ethos.io PTE LTD

Ethos Bedrock is a sophisticated, high-performance Blockchain Financial Services (BFS) platform. Bedrock was built with the vision of making blockchain and cryptographic protocols as easy and accessible as internet protocols. Using Bedrock, institutions can safely and securely leverage battle-tested, state-of-the-art digital asset technology and lay the groundwork for crypto financial services such as custody, liquidity, brokerage and lending.

Ethos's flagship product, the Universal Wallet, runs completely on Bedrock APIs and is Bedrock's first reference application. In other words, Bedrock is not a theoretical infrastructure; it is up and running today supporting over 90,000 users worldwide and has performed over 400,000 transactions seamlessly connecting with a variety of blockchain networks.

"Nearly every fintech firm views blockchain as the next paradigm shift for digital finance, but the wide array of blockchain and crypto protocols and frameworks have long been complex and inaccessible – until today," says Ethos founder and CEO Shingo Lavine. "Bedrock provides the infrastructure for a whole new wave of revolutionary blockchain-based products and services that will power the digital economy of the future."

Bedrock includes structures that enable institutions to create their own crypto wallets, liquidity and custody services, as well as custom solutions for blockchain integration, alerts, identity and transaction monitoring.

Bedrock uses open peer-reviewed standards such as BIP32, BIP39 and BIP44. These standards enable institutions or their customers to safe-keep hundreds of digital assets through Ethos' SmartKey technology. Bedrock also includes an abstraction layer that offers support for multiple blockchains and custom digital assets.

Bedrock is powered by the ETHOS token which is designed to provide utility and access throughout the Ethos ecosystem. Bedrock business partners may utilize and stake the Ethos token to unlock access to the system, pay for the fees and receive discounts. A gas mechanism protects the network from resource greedy, malicious or inefficient applications and provides reduced fees, creating a win-win ecosystem that operates efficiently and cost-effectively while delivering benefits to both businesses and consumers.

Bedrock can be licensed under joint venture or custom engineering contracts and is designed to be customized for industrial-grade scalable and secure financial applications. To contact the Ethos Bedrock BD team, email bedrock@ethos.io or fill out the Bedrock partner contact form on https://www.ethos.io/bedrock.

About Ethos.io PTE LTD



Ethos is a leading cryptocurrency services provider that is building a bridge between the blockchain and existing financial institutions and systems. The Ethos Universal Wallet enables anybody to securely safe-keep their own crypto assets easily, safely and for free. The Universal Wallet is decentralized, with consumers creating and owning their own private SmartKeys that secure personal digital vaults. The Universal Wallet is built on Bedrock, a foundation platform that abstracts and makes blockchains more accessible, secure and compliant for both people and financial institutions. Ethos has built a blockchain dream team of financial and technology executives with experience at companies like Blackrock, Citrix, Deloitte, Freddie Mac, Merrill Lynch, State Street and UBS. Ethos is headquartered in Singapore with a global presence and community across Telegram and Twitter.

Related Links

Ethos.io

Ethos Bedrock

SOURCE Ethos.io PTE LTD