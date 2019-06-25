Ethos Veterinary Health Announces Continued Growth With The Addition of Two Hospital Groups

WOBURN, Mass., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethos Veterinary Health (Ethos), a leading independent veterinary health company, today announced the addition of two hospital groups: WVRC, with three locations in Wisconsin, and Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin (PESCM), located in San Rafael, Calif. The two entities substantially add to Ethos' hospital network. WVRC extends Ethos' Midwest footprint into Southern Wisconsin, and PESCM adds to Ethos' existing presence in Northern California.

"We are excited to have these culturally aligned, successful teams join Ethos. The addition of WVRC and PESCM allows us to expand our network and the patient-focused medical care we believe in," said Ames Prentiss, CEO of Ethos. "Both of these practices are well-established, professionally managed and highly respected in the industry."

For WVRC and PESCM, joining Ethos means being able to take advantage of systems and programs they may not have had access to before.

"PESCM is excited to join an organization that honors and perpetuates our practice legacy while giving our team access to VetBloom, an enhanced educational and training platform, as well as a conduit for talent acquisition and proven best practices in the emergency/specialty space," said Chris Rodi, DVM, Managing Partner at PESCM.

John Beltz, DVM, co-owner and Hospital Administrator of WVRC, added, "Dr. Jeff Meinen and I have known the Ethos team for many years, and we have a high degree of respect and confidence in their goals and mission. We chose to partner with and are glad to be part of Ethos as they strive to maintain the same high quality and ethical veterinary care we provide, while allowing us to leverage their size and scale for group efforts. Their commitment to the veterinary ethos is demonstrated not only in their words, but in their organizational structure, decision-making and actions."

WVRC and PESCM also add to Ethos' already extensive caseload. Over 300,000 patients are treated annually in Ethos hospitals. This allows for large clinical trials that generate data quickly, which in turn helps scale scientific innovation, an important priority for Ethos. This priority has seen significant momentum in 2019 with the completion of the CHAMP (Canine Hemangiosarcoma Molecular Profiling) Study – the first-ever, nationwide, multicenter, prospective study of Canine Splenic Hemangiosarcoma. In addition, the development of the ePARR test, a highly accurate test for the diagnosis of canine lymphoma, was announced in the second quarter of this year.

"Adding hospitals that share our vision of advancing veterinary medicine is a key focus for Ethos over the coming years," said Brian Cassell, DVM, Chief Strategy Officer of Ethos. "We welcome the opportunity to speak with interested hospitals." For more info please contact info@ethosvet.com.

About Ethos Veterinary Health

Ethos is a veterinary health company with hospitals across the U.S. providing advanced medical care for pets. Our approach includes a focus on transformative science, continuous learning and growth for team members, and collaboration. For more information, visit ethosvet.com.

