Ethos Voice & Data Joins Evolve IP's White Label Partner Program

WAYNE, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, a leading international service provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, today announced that Ethos Voice and Data, a provider of managed business communications, connectivity and cyber has joined its white label program. Based out of Derby, United Kingdom, Ethos Voice and Data has been delivering award-winning solutions to mid-market and enterprise customers across Europe for nearly two decades.



As part of the program, Ethos Voice and Data is delivering and supporting the following Evolve IP enterprise-grade solutions:

Microsoft Teams Direct Routing integrated with Cisco VoIP – Evolve IP's native integration of the world's #1 collaboration and communications services enables employees to work anywhere, on every connected device without 3 rd party bots, browser extensions, or additional software. Additionally, it delivers market-leading features like business SMS, call recording with AI speech recognition and sentiment, access via digital workspaces, and enterprise features like contact center, receptionist clients, multi-level hunt groups, and more.

– Evolve IP's native integration of the world's #1 collaboration and communications services enables employees to work anywhere, on every connected device without 3 party bots, browser extensions, or additional software. Additionally, it delivers market-leading features like business SMS, call recording with AI speech recognition and sentiment, access via digital workspaces, and enterprise features like contact center, receptionist clients, multi-level hunt groups, and more. Unified Communications – Evolve IP's UCaaS service from Cisco delivers award-winning collaboration (video, chat, conferencing, and more), and crystal-clear voice services that integrate with the applications businesses are already deploying, on any connected device. With a proven history of 99.999% uptime, the solution provides enterprises with business continuity no matter where employees are working or what is happening inside or outside their offices.

"Ethos Voice and Data delivers superior services and support for their customers and we're thrilled to be working with them," said Paul Harrison, Managing Director for Evolve IP. "The market for Microsoft Teams direct routing is growing incredibly fast and our integration with Cisco VoIP, coupled with enterprise features no other provider can deliver, positions Ethos Voice and Data to win significant business. We're looking forward to growing our relationship and driving revenue for both of our firms."



"With its native Cisco integration, unmatched features, and unified delivery of contact center inside of Teams, Evolve IP is clearly the market leader for Microsoft Teams direct routing," said Matt Hill, Managing Director of Ethos Voice and Data. "We have completed a number of deployments with Evolve IP and our customers have been impressed with the solution and Evolve IP's been a great partner to work with. We're looking forward to working closely with our clients on solutions like the ones from Evolve IP that enable their employees to work remotely while staying productive and secure."



